Jason Mugnaini has been hired by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation as its executive director of governmental relations.
Mugnaini has over a decade of legislative experience, most recently as chief of staff to State Senator Robert Cowles, serving Shawano, Outagamie, Waupaca and Brown counties. He has a track record of legislative success on agricultural, rural and water issues, as well as experience in government oversight and accountability, having served as clerk of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee for several years.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to join Wisconsin Farm Bureau and be a part of such a great organization,” said Mugnaini. “I am looking forward to meeting and listening to Farm Bureau members from across Wisconsin to best serve as an advocate for agriculture and rural communities to confront the obstacles affecting farmers.”
Mugnaini will oversee WFBF’s governmental relations team, which will support Farm Bureau members in local communities and advocate for policy on the state and national levels. He looks forward to hearing from county Farm Bureau members on policy and governmental initiatives.
“Jason’s legislative experience will be a great asset to Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s membership,” said WFBF President Kevin Krentz. “I look forward to working with Jason and leaning on his knowledge, expertise and passion for policy.”
Mugnaini received a degree in political science from St. Norbert College in De Pere. He now lives in Sun Prairie with his wife Julie, their two children, Amelia and Jimmy, and their dog, Vinny.