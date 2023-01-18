Jason Mugnaini has been hired by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation as its executive director of governmental relations.

Mugnaini has over a decade of legislative experience, most recently as chief of staff to State Senator Robert Cowles, serving Shawano, Outagamie, Waupaca and Brown counties. He has a track record of legislative success on agricultural, rural and water issues, as well as experience in government oversight and accountability, having served as clerk of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee for several years. 

