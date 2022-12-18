Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe of Rio is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged pork products sold wholesale, at retail, and at farmers markets, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
All packages are vacuum-sealed and carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293. The affected product includes:
• Smoked Sliced Deli Ham, 1-lb. packages;
• Smoked Ham, 1/2-lb. packages;
• Smoked Bacon, 1 ½-lb. packages;
• Uncured Bacon, 1-lb. packages;
• Uncured Pork Deli Ham Sliced, 1-lb. packages;
• Uncured Pork Paddle A Smoked Pork Chop;
• Smoked Pork Chops;
• Smoked Ham Steak; and
• Smoked Pork Hock.
The products were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms (Union Grove), Vindicator Brand (Loganville) and Wisconsin Meadows (Viroqua).
This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a food-borne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, at 1-920-382-1166.