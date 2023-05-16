Klinke Cleaners dry cleaners and laundry operation, located at 2572 Ironwood Drive on Sun Prairie’s west side, now offers “Klinke 24/7” cleaning self-service through an automated kiosk system — a first-of-its-kind technology in Wisconsin.
Sun Prairie took the next step in the full-service laundry and dry-cleaning industry recently when the Klinke Cleaners on the city’s west side opened a 24/7 kiosk.
Traditional business hours are already fading into the past for many retail businesses in southeast Wisconsin, including Klinke Cleaners in Sun Prairie.
The dry cleaners and laundry operation at 2572 Ironwood Drive now offers “Klinke 24/7” cleaning self-service through an automated kiosk system — a first-of-its-kind technology in Wisconsin.
Owner Steve Klinke said the process is what consumers want — service that is easy and fast.
“I was monitoring one of the stores recently and a new customer came in, registered for an account and a bag, dropped in her cleaning, and left — all in 70 seconds,” he recalls. “If you’re an existing customer, all other transactions should take anywhere from 10 to 40 seconds.
“It frees our customers to tackle this errand on their schedule rather than be dictated by set hours,” Klinke added. “They have access to their clothes whenever they want.”
Klinke said the company plans to add the 24/7 capability at all of its locations.
“We try to keep our service levels the same at all of our locations. So, for example, we wouldn’t want to force our Monona customers to drive to Sun Prairie in order to use the service,” Klinke added. “It makes sense to have this available everywhere.”
Sun Prairie, Verona, and Delafield were the first of three locations to implement the 24/7 system in December 2022.
Klinke confirmed future plans to upgrade the company’s remaining locations in Dane County and Waukesha County. Employees will also benefit from automation with work schedules that are designed to provide a better work/life balance.
“Wisconsin has historically low unemployment rates,” said Klinke, “so it’s difficult to recruit and retain good people. We are excited that 24/7 provides us with flexibility for the hours most employees don’t like to work. We’re already evaluating the options that could establish the perfect work schedule for our team — no nights, no weekends.
“If an employee has an emergency or needs to leave, the 24/7 system can continue to help our customers,” Klinke pointed out. “You can’t do that in any other retail environment.”
The Klinke family business dates back to 1933 when Steve’s grandfather, Maurice, launched a chicken hatchery in Monona and later pivoted operations to laundry and dry cleaning. Ninety years later, the company is evolving once again with the changing times.
In terms of broader business timing across all service businesses, Klinke also sees the trend in other industries.
“I definitely see this as a trend that all businesses are considering. Self-service check-outs at grocery stores, many restaurants have mobile food orders and designated pick-up parking stalls, and Little Caesars now has a vending machine for their pizzas. There is even a brewery in New Glarus, Wisconsin, that has self-serve tap beers . . . I imagine that all businesses are looking to adjust their models to give customers what they want, how they want, and when they want.”
Headquartered in Madison since 1958, Klinke Cleaners is a third-generation family company with fourteen locations in Dane County and Waukesha County. Klinke Cleaners has won “Best of Sun Prairie” for 19 straight years and “Best of Monona”, also for 19 straight years, as covered in The Herald Independent and McFarland Thistle.