Sun Prairie took the next step in the full-service laundry and dry-cleaning industry recently when the Klinke Cleaners on the city’s west side opened a 24/7 kiosk.

Klinke self-service kiosk at 2572 Ironwood Drive

Klinke Cleaners dry cleaners and laundry operation, located at 2572 Ironwood Drive on Sun Prairie’s west side, now offers “Klinke 24/7” cleaning self-service through an automated kiosk system — a first-of-its-kind technology in Wisconsin.

