Klinke Cleaners, News 3 Now, the Community Action Coalition, and Magic 98 (98.1 FM) recently announced their partnership for the 37th annual Koats for Kids winter coat collection.
This year’s campaign kicks off on Monday, Sept. 12 at Klinke Cleaners, 4512 Monona Drive, Madison.
Koats for Kids runs through Saturday, Oct. 8. Winter coats and accessories may be donated at any area Klinke Cleaners location, including the Sun Prairie locations at 1225 W Main St., and 2572 Ironwood Drive. They will be cleaned for free, then handed off to the Community Action Coalition.
The CAC receives thousands of requests every year for kids’ sized winter jackets and accessories – including snow pants, snowsuits, mittens, hats, and scarves. To meet projected needs in 2022, Koats for Kids organizers have set a collection goal of 5000 children’s sized winter coats.
Don’t have a winter coat to donate? Visit for a link to the Koats for Kids Amazon Wish List, containing a variety of children’s sized winter jackets available for purchase.
Watch for PSAs featuring News 3 Now’s First Warn Weather Team airing on WISC-TV and Television Wisconsin – and follow the progress of the Koats for Kids collection on News 3 Now This Morning and News 3 Now at 6. Radio listeners can also catch daily updates on Magic 98 (98.1 FM).
This year’s Koats for Kids distribution event will be held Oct. 27-28, from 12-6 p.m., at 1902 Wright St., Madison. The CAC welcomes volunteers to help organize donations and assist at the Koats for Kids distribution event. To sign up for a shift, call 608-237-1255 or email cac@cacscw.org.
Since 1986, the Koats for Kids campaign has generated more than 340,000 coats for area individuals and families in need.