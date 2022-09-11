Klinke Cleaners West Sun Prairie location
The west side Klinke Cleaners, located at 2572 Ironwood Drive, Suite 100, is accepting Koats for Kids donations through Oct. 8, 2022.

 File/Chris Mertes

Klinke Cleaners, News 3 Now, the Community Action Coalition, and Magic 98 (98.1 FM) recently announced their partnership for the 37th annual Koats for Kids winter coat collection.

This year’s campaign kicks off with “Pack the Truck,” on Monday, Sept. 12 from 5 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., at Klinke Cleaners, 4512 Monona Drive, Madison.

