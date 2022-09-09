Nitro Beverages
The Nitro Coffee area at the 1706 Windsor St. Kwik Trip location was the first stop for Miss Wisconsin 2022 (far left) and for some patrons who received a free coffee on Wednesday, Sept. 7 when the new store's ribbon cutting ceremony took place.

 Chris Mertes

None other than Kwik Trip’s president and CEO, Don Zietlow, was on hand to help cut the ribbon for the LaCrosse-based chain’s 821st store on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 1706 Windsor St.

He had some help — from Miss Wisconsin, State Senator Melissa Agard, Lasko, 46th Rep. Gary Hebl and Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison.

State Senator Melissa Agard, State 46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl, Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke, and Kwik Trip President Don Zietlow were among those who spoke prior to the ribbon being cut at Sun Prairie's newest Kwik Trip at the corner of Broadway Drive and Windsor Street on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Sun Prairie Police K-9 donation
Sun Prairie Police K-9 Officer Ben Pluim and Lasko received a $1,000 donation for the Sun Prairie Police Department's K-9 program. The department is in the process of training a second K-9 and pairing the dog with a new K-9 officer.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Donation
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison (center, holding check) accepted the $1,000 donation from Kwik Trip to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, which will use it for training, as part of the Sept. 7, 2022 ribbin cutting at the company's fourth Sun Prairie store at 1706 Windsor St.
Kwik Trip CEO speaks at Sun Prairie store ribbon cutting
Kwik Trip President and CEO Don Zietlow spoke during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the city’s fourth Kwik Trip located at Windsor Street and Broadway Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. He thanked store employees for the work they’ve already done and the work they will be doing in the future, but also told the history of the company during his remarks.
1706 Windsor Street Kwik Trip Beverage Cave
Thirsty? Select a cold beverage size of your choice — from two liter bottles to full cases — in the new Beverage Cave at Sun Prairie’s fourth Kwik Trip located at 1706 Windsor St.
Alan Sebranek and Melissa Agard
Bank of Sun Prairie's Alan Sebranek talked with 16th District State Senator Melissa Agard before the Sept. 7 ribbon cutting at Sun Prairie's fourth Kwik Trip location at 1706 Windsor St. Grace Stanke -- Miss Wisconsin 2022 -- can be seen in the background.

Miss Wisconsin explains why she showed up for the ribbon cutting at Sun Prairie's newest Kwik Trip at the corner of Broadway Drive and Windsor Street on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Gary Hebl talks about the Golden Rule
During the Sept. 7 ribbon cutting at Sun Prairie’s fourth Kwik Trip, Sun Prairie native and 46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl — who is retiring from the Assembly this year — spoke about the Golden Rule and how Kwik Trip employees use it to get customers to keep coming back.
Ribbon cut at 1706 Windsor Street Kwik Trip
Former Mayor Joe Chase (far left) found his way into the ribbon cutting photo for the new Kwik Trip store located at 1706 Windsor St., at the corner of Broadway Drive and Windsor Street, on Wednesday, Sept. 7 along with store employees, Rep. Gary Hebl, State Senator Melissa Agard, Sun Prairie firefighters including Fire Chief Chris Garrison and Sun Prairie Police K-9 Officer Ben Pluim.

