None other than Kwik Trip’s president and CEO, Don Zietlow, was on hand to help cut the ribbon for the LaCrosse-based chain’s 821st store on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 1706 Windsor St.
He had some help — from Miss Wisconsin, State Senator Melissa Agard, Lasko, 46th Rep. Gary Hebl and Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison.
Wait a minute — Sun Prairie Police K-9 Lasko was there?
Lasko and his partner, Sun Prairie Police K-9 Officer Ben Pluim, received a $1,000 donation from Kwik Trip for the SPPD K-9 program (the department is in the process of pairing a second K-9 with a SPPD officer, too).
Likewise, Garrison, who thanked Kwik Trip for the $1,000 donation to be used for fire personnel training. But the chief also thanked Kwik Trip for always offering to help supply emergency service workers with items from the store such as bottled water during emergency responses.
Not an emergency, but a pledge — from Kwik Trip workers — opened the ceremony to open Sun Prairie’s fourth Kwik Trip (two converted Stop n Go locations, one on West Main and the other on Ironwood Drive). The workers included a pledge to be served and treated the way they would want others to treat them.
“If we don’t have the cleanest stores, and the cleanest bathrooms and the best service — we’ll fail,” Zietlow said in his remarks leading up to the ribbon cutting.
“I want to thank you for all you’ve done. I’m going to thank you in advance for all you’re going to do in the future. So thank you very much,” Zietlow said to the team of store employees assembled for the ribbon cutting.
“I’d like to thank Sun Prairie for allowing us to build this store. We were able to buy the old strip mall and rebuild the store and we want to be a good partner with the city,” Zietlow said. “I’d like to also thank the chamber [of commerce] for supporting us and coming out today and we’ll be a good partner with the city and we’ll have a good partner with the chamber.”
The new store — which had a soft open last week — features a few different attractions: A Nitro Coffee Bar, two self-serve checkout kiosks for patrons who hate to wait in line, and a walk-in beverage cave. Not a beer cave (the beer store opens Sept. 9), but a walk-in, cold beverage cave with plenty of cold beverages available for purchase from single bottles and cans to cases of water and soda.
“It’s one of the first ones in Wisconsin,” store manager Josh Truss said, referring to the beverage cave. “I think we have two in Wisconsin now. Otherwise, it was more of a Minnesota thing. It’s just it’s a unique set-up due to the liquor laws of the area.”
Another first: The Nitro Coffee Machine. “We’re one of the first stores in the area to have the new Nitro Coffee Machine, so we have the Nitro Beverages,” Truss added. “We have bean to cup coffee machines, which are relatively new in the company as well, which save on ways to get the freshest grown coffee possible because it grounds the beans and makes the coffee at that time.”
Miss Wisconsin 2022, Grace Stanke, found the iced coffee as soon as she arrived to assist with the ribbon cutting (see Stanke and all the speakers in the video accompanying this story online at sunprairiestar.com as well as a bonus video about why she was at Sun Prairie’s newest Kwik Trip).
Agard thanked Kwik Trip for being a great Wisconsin company and paying its workers well, and wished the company success in the new location.
Hebl recalled how Sun Prairie residents beat a path to Sun Prairie’s first Kwik Trip store at 1232 W. Main — located across the street from the Hebl & Hebl law offices — through the Main Street construction project to get coffee, fuel, and more.
But the 46th Assembly Representative also praised the company for its dedication to the Golden Rule — treating others they way they want to be treated.
After store manager Truss and co-workers cut the ribbon, the employees offered one more enticement to return to the store. In unison, they waved and repeated the trademark Kwik Trip employee salutation: “See you next time!”