Leadership Sun Prairie Class XXIV graduates included (from left, front row): Rebecca Ketelsen, Laticia Hockenberry, Ben John, Stacey Christenson; (back row) Amanda Babiarz, Ann Baranski, Dawn Ferengo, Kristin Grissom, Andy Eyers, Colin Lessig, Mike Steffes, Kyle Lindert. Missing is Chris Pederson.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett spoke the 23rd and 24th classes of Leadership Sun Prairie graduates during a ceremony held in the Community Room at the Westside Community Service Building, which is located on the corner of West Main Street and Grand Avenue at 2598 W. Main St.
Leadership Sun Prairie Class XXIII included (from left): Valerie Zintz, Sandy Xiong, Ryan Cox, Pam Blattner, Shannon Krachey, Bryn Horton. Missing: Sara Rodrigues
Contributed/Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce
Leadership Sun Prairie Class XXIV graduates included (from left, front row): Rebecca Ketelsen, Laticia Hockenberry, Ben John, Stacey Christenson; (back row) Amanda Babiarz, Ann Baranski, Dawn Ferengo, Kristin Grissom, Andy Eyers, Colin Lessig, Mike Steffes, Kyle Lindert. Missing is Chris Pederson.
Contributed/Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett spoke the 23rd and 24th classes of Leadership Sun Prairie graduates during a ceremony held in the Community Room at the Westside Community Service Building, which is located on the corner of West Main Street and Grand Avenue at 2598 W. Main St.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce another successful group has entered into the ranks of Leadership Sun Prairie (LSP) Alumni.
The graduation ceremony for the 23rd and 24th groups to join the LSP alumni was held at the Westside Community Building, 2598 W. Main St., where the keynote speaker was Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.
Every class to go through LSP is tasked with a group project to better the community. The participants chose to create a Day of Volunteering where they engaged the broader community to help with their choice of five volunteering opportunities.
A total of 85 volunteers worked together at the five locations planting trees, painting, completing a landscaping project, building raised garden beds at a local school and working at a Habitat for Humanity worksite in Sun Prairie.
Graduates of LSP XXIII are: Pam Blattner, Bank of Sun Prairie; Ryan Cox, Sun Prairie Police Department; Sandy Xiong, City of Sun Prairie; Valerie Zintz, Kobussen Buses; Shannon Krachey, Bank of Sun Prairie; Sara Rodrigues, Sun Prairie Utilities; Bryn Horton, Sun Prairie School Board.
Graduates of LSP XXIV are: Andy Eyers, State Farm Insurance; Amanda Babiarz, Colonial Club; Dawn Ferengo, PopArt!; Kristin Grissom, City of Sun Prairie; Rebecca Ketelsen, Exchange Club; Colin Lessig, Sun Prairie Media Center; Chris Pederson, Sun Prairie Police Department; Mike Steffes, Sun Prairie Police Department; Ben John, City of Sun Prairie; Kyle Lindert, Summit Credit Union; Leticia Hockenberry, Sunshine Place; Anne Baranski, Forever Home Real Estate; Stacey Christenson, Sun Prairie Area School District.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for Leadership Sun Prairie XXV for the 2023–24 session.
Leadership Sun Prairie is an adult education program that educates community leaders on various economic, political, and social systems in Sun Prairie.
The program is available thanks to the coordination of the volunteer committee, and support from the City of Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie Area School District, and the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce.
Individuals who are interested in learning more about the Leadership Sun Prairie program may contact the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce by phone at 608-837-4547 or online at www.SunPrairieChamber.com.