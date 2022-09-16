Experts have forecast for decades that smart use of digital health data would someday reinvent medicine. Combined with the rise of genomic or “personalized” medicine, that prediction is becoming reality.
Hear Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison from members of the Verona-based Epic Systems team on how one of the world’s largest health-related databases is helping patients and clinicians alike.
Panelists representing Epic include Caleb Cox, lead data scientist for Epic Research; Ryan Ellis, Epic Research communications; Dr. Jackie Gerhart, vice president for clinical informatics; and Danessa Sandman, implementation executive and managing director.
The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.
“Epic’s Cosmos database can draw on de-identified records from 162 million past and present users of the MyChart system from 175 partnering healthcare systems. That’s a total of 5.7 billion encounters available for research purposes,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “It is the largest integrated database of clinical information in the United States and has been tapped for population studies ranging from cancer to firearm injuries, and from COVID-19 to eating disorders and fentanyl abuse.”
This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport.
