Marten Building & Design house in Fall Parade of Homes
Marten Building & Design's 2022 Fall Parade home located in the Wellington Trace subdivision features 3,559 sq. ft., four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a finished basement and a three car garage.

 Contributed/Madison Area Builders Association

The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) recently announced its third annual Fall Parade of Homes.

The scattered-site, self-guided tour will take place Oct. 14-16 and 21-23, 2022 and feature 21 expertly-constructed homes by top builders across the area.