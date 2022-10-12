The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) recently announced its third annual Fall Parade of Homes.
The scattered-site, self-guided tour will take place Oct. 14-16 and 21-23, 2022 and feature 21 expertly-constructed homes by top builders across the area.
Fall Parade of Homes hours are Friday 3-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
"The 2022 Fall Parade of Homes provides attendees with the opportunity to see an amazing range of homes. From expansive custom homes, not often open to the public, to some of the area's top model homes,” states MABA Executive Director Chad Lawler.
“Coupled with a sprinkling of some of the favorite homes from the 2022 Spring Parade of Homes for a second glance opportunity," Lawler added, "this year's Fall Parade of Homes really has something for everyone!"
Whether homebuyers are in the market to build or buy a new home, or just want to see the latest in home design trends, the Fall Parade of Homes provides the perfect opportunity to see a variety of homes at different price points and locations over the course of two weekends.
A majority of the featured Parade homes are custom homes and open exclusively during the Fall Parade of Homes.
Fall communities featured in the Parade of Homes include: Cottage Grove, DeForest, Fitchburg, Madison, Middleton, Mt. Horeb, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waunakee, and Windsor.
Tickets may be purchased online by credit card at madisonfallparadeofhomes.com/tickets, or with cash only at any Parade home during open hours. General Admission is $10, senior admission (age 65+) and child admission (ages 6-17) is $5. Tickets allow for one-time entry into the 21 featured Parade homes.