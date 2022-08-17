The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will consider a new facility proposal for Madison Graphics Company and an expansion proposal from Compeer Financial as part of its Tuesday, Aug. 23 agenda.

Sun Prairie Planning Director Joshua Clements, in a press release announcing the Aug. 23 meeting, outlined a three-item agenda for the commission meeting.

Compeer Financial
Compeer Financial, formerly Badgerland Financial, is seeking to expand its 2600 Jenny Wren Trail building in Sun Prairie’s Smith’s Crossing neighborhood by 5,000 sq. ft. The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will consider the request as part of its Aug. 23 meeting agenda.
