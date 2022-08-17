Compeer Financial, formerly Badgerland Financial, is seeking to expand its 2600 Jenny Wren Trail building in Sun Prairie’s Smith’s Crossing neighborhood by 5,000 sq. ft. The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will consider the request as part of its Aug. 23 meeting agenda.
The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will consider a new facility proposal for Madison Graphics Company and an expansion proposal from Compeer Financial as part of its Tuesday, Aug. 23 agenda.
Sun Prairie Planning Director Joshua Clements, in a press release announcing the Aug. 23 meeting, outlined a three-item agenda for the commission meeting.
Compeer is seeking approval of an amendment to an approved Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a 5,000 sq. ft. building expansion and additional parking located at 2600 Jenny Wren Trail. The building, which can be seen by northbound motorists on Highway 151 when traveling through Sun Prairie, is located in the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.
Madison Graphics Company is seeking approval of a General Development Plan (GDP) and a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a 16,500 sq. ft. multi-tenant flex building located at 1320 N. Bristol St. Although currently an empty lot, a daycare previously was located there.
For the third agenda item, commissioners will consider an amendment to the Providence GDP and an approved PIP to convert existing community room space into three additional efficiency units at Prairie Trail Residences, located at 3061 Pleasant St., and to construct an off-site parking lot. Clements said the items were postponed from the commission’s March 8 meeting at the applicant’s request.
Meeting and comment detailsThe meeting will be held in the second floor Council Chambers of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, located at 300 E. Main St., beginning at 7 p.m.
The Aug. 23 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting will be conducted in a hybrid setting with in-person and virtual attendees.
The survey will close for public comment at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting. All comments will be included for the Sun Prairie Plan Commission’s consideration during the meeting. Application materials for the items on the Aug. 23 agenda can be found on the city website www.cityofsunprairie.com.
Individuals attending the meeting will find a slight complication, Clements said. That’s because the Municipal Building elevator is expected to be out of service for approximately three weeks pending elevator upgrades starting on Monday, Aug. 22.
“While the elevator is out of service, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities through appropriate aids and services,” Clements said in the release.
For additional information or to request the service for the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, individuals are asked to contact the Planning Division by phone at 608-825-1107 at least 48 hours in advance.
More information on the Aug. 23 commission agenda items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division at 608-825-1107.