Madison Reading Project is launching its third annual Community Book Drive to fill the homes of children with new books this holiday season.

With a goal of providing 15,000 new books in December, more than 12,000 children will receive the books via Empty Stocking Club, community partners, schools, and social workers.

Community Book Drive (2022)

The annual Community Book Drive, scheduled to begin Nov. 10, helps Madison Reading Project build its inventory for holiday book-giving.

Tags