Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Assistant Deputy Secretary Danielle Williams presented the Exemplary Employer Award to Marcus Corporation Area Manager Thomas Reichelt on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie.
Marcus Corporation Area Manager Thomas Reichelt gratefully acknowledged the Exemplary Employer Award during his remarks on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at the Marcus Palace Cinema near the large Ultrascreen sign.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development celebrated National Disability Awareness Month on Tuesday, Oct. 11 by thanking Marcus Theatres for its inclusive hiring practices.
During a brief ceremony held near the lobby entrance at the Sun Prairie Palace Cinema, DWD staffers presented Marcus Corporation Area Manager Tom Reichelt with a plaque of appreciation for his role in hiring 10 individuals with disabilities—some at the Palace Cinema and others at the Point Theater in Madison.
DWD Assistant Deputy Secretary Danielle Williams made the presentation of the Exemplary Employer Award and thanked the company along withDWD Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Business Services Consultant Chantel Kilmer, who made opening and closing remarks.
“Gov. Evers and his administration have made it a priority to ensure that individuals with disabilities can access a full range of choices and opportunities when it comes to living and working in Wisconsin,” said Williams. “Wisconsin employers hiring people with disabilities aren’t simply helping someone get a job; they are changing lives—the lives of those they employ, their family members, and of others in their community who see the work employers are doing and start believing that they can also be a part of something great.”
The Sun Prairie presentation was one of 15 events taking place throughout October to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month which this year has the theme, “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”
More than 2,000 employers in Wisconsin work with DWD to hire individuals with disabilities.
Marcus and its employees create positions for DWD DVR consumers specific to their skill sets that allow them to thrive in the workplace. Area management works closely with the DVR Business Services Team, meeting quarterly to see what is working well and look for other opportunities to support the partnership.
“These folks are just fantastic,” Reichelt said in an interview after the presentation. “Number one, they fulfill needs for greeters at the front doors. They do some light janitorial, they’re helping us maintain our seats, and portion foods. So they’re really an integral part of every every part of our business, and without them, we wouldn’t be able to do it.”
Reichelt advised businesses considering employment for individuals with disabilities to work with DWD to learn how they can help their business.
“Personalized employment is important, and every single person has value,” Reichelt said. “And we saw that specifically over this last two years especially as we were coming out of COVID, but also before then, since we’ve been actively participating in this, because they they’re a great part of our community.
“And that’s what our community looks like,” Reichelt said, “and that really helps us connect with all of our guests.”
National Disability Employment Awareness Month began 77 years ago in 1945. Congress passed a law declaring the first week of October, “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962, the word physically was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.