The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development celebrated National Disability Awareness Month on Tuesday, Oct. 11 by thanking Marcus Theatres for its inclusive hiring practices.

During a brief ceremony held near the lobby entrance at the Sun Prairie Palace Cinema, DWD staffers presented Marcus Corporation Area Manager Tom Reichelt with a plaque of appreciation for his role in hiring 10 individuals with disabilities—some at the Palace Cinema and others at the Point Theater in Madison.

