Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (third from right, front row) held the ribbon when Titley Insurance Group (Monica Titley is holding the scissors), located at 1015 W Main St., held a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration with Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
An Allstate agency, the new office is located at 1015 W. Main St., but was originally founded and opened in January 2015 in Sun Prairie.
Titley Insurance, owned and operated by Monica Titley, relocated the Fitchburg office to the new Sun Prairie location in May.
“I am beyond excited to be back in a community that has supported and aided in the expansion of our small business,” Titley said. “Sun Prairie is a such an amazing city with the unique opportunity for community engagement, small business growth, and business networking.”
Titley said she intends with community members to find the best insurance coverage for their needs through first-class customer service and excellent products.
“We are elated to be back where our roots are and where it all got started,” Titley added, “right here on Main Street.”
“I am pleased on behalf of the city that you’re back here in Sun Prairie,” Esser said. “You are a good person, you have a good operation going, you did when you were here before, so it is nice to have you back in the city.”
Among Chamber Ambassadors, family, and friends also in attendance at the celebration were Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer; city alders Maureen Crombie and Steve Stocker; Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler and Sun Prairie Library Foundation Executive Director Theresa Stevens.