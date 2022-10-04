Ribbon cut for Titley

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (third from right, front row) held the ribbon when Titley Insurance Group (Monica Titley is holding the scissors), located at 1015 W Main St., held a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration with Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

 Contributed

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser joined Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and other officials at the Wednesday, Sept. 28 ribbon cutting for Titley Insurance Group.

An Allstate agency, the new office is located at 1015 W. Main St., but was originally founded and opened in January 2015 in Sun Prairie.

Tags