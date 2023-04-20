Joe Schuch from the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors reviewed the Sun Prairie Chamber’s mission and vision statements at the beginning of his “State of the Chamber” address as part of the April 18 Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting held at the Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn, located at 222 S. Grand Ave.
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams outlined some of the upcoming events and ribboncuttings the chamber will participate in as part of her remarks during the April 18 Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting which took place at the Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn.
More than 100 people attended the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting as part of Sunrise Sun Prairie on Tuesday morning, April 18, and learned all about what the chamber did in 2022 and will do in 2023.
During a “State of the Chamber” talk, Sun Prairie Chamber Board Chair Joe Schuch outlined some of the chamber’s achievements in 2022, which included enrolling 70 new members, attending 93 events, sharing $60,000 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival revenue, adding 4,300 social media followers as well as gaining 9.93 Corn Fest impressions (watch video of his talk in the Videos section or with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
In 2022, the chamber spent most of its money (54%) on programs, followed by salaries (31%) and Operations Administration (15%).
In terms of revenue, the chamber derived most of its revenue from programs (61.6%), followed by membership (18.9%), grants (12.2%) and services (7.3%).
Among the goals the chamber has set for 2023:
• Evaluate established programs to ensure they continue to meet member needs and identify programming gaps. Schuch said the board is frequently presented with different opportunities for members, but asks the same question when considering them: “How will this serve our members?”
He also said the chambers has many programs that have continued for years, and that those will be among those the board of directors examines.
• Update documents the chamber uses to govern itself. In June, the chamber undertook strategic planning. “We hired an expert — from North Carolina I think — and she came up here for a few days, visited the city, then did a full day planning session with us,” Schuch said.
“She specializes in working with chambers and it was a really a great experience for us,” Schuch said. “And like I said, it’s given us a great plan for the future.”
• Identify underserved membership sectors and develop a plan to recruit members from those sectors;
• Complete the renovation of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce office at 109 E. Main to become a new, multi-functional building.
“One thing that we’re proud of . . . last year we secured about $177,000 in grant funding from the state, and we’re going to remodel the building, and we’ll talk a little bit about that,” Schuch said, adding that the chamber is in the process of remodeling its office building.
“That building has been kind of the way it has been for a long time. It’s functional, but it’d be a lot better,” Schuch said. “We’re going to try to use those grant dollars, potentially a little bit of fundraising as well, to help round out that project. We’ve got to spend that money by the end of next year.”
• Increase non-dues revenue. Schuch said during his remarks that the chamber needs to rely on more revenue each year than what is generated from the annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival.
• Gift certificate revitalization. Schuch said that while the program remains popular, the board of directors has considered several alternatives that will work better and will look at implementing one of those programs.
• Continued growth of chamber membership. Schuch said he thought a realistic goal even the size of the community would be 500 members (the chamber’s membership as pf Dec. 31, 2022 stood at 432).
• Provide tourism services to the City of Sun Prairie. Schuch said the chamber plans to work with Destination Madison to provide tourism services for the city as allowed by state law. He said the chamber is preparing a presentation for the Sun Prairie Tourism Commission’s consideration as part of its May meeting.
Upcoming events
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams outlined upcoming chamber events, including:
• Ribboncuttings: April 25, Wisconsin Early Autism Project on Oxford Place next to Burrachos; May 3 at Jiffy Lube near Chase Bank; and, May 4, Investor Associated LLP Commerce Building in Madison.
• Chamber events: Job Fairs — April 26 at Sun Prairie West High School and May 17 at Sun Prairie East. The annual Sun Prairie Chamber Golf Classic is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 6 at Lake Windsor Golf Course; and
• Mixer: a 12-chamber Mega Mixer is set for May 11 at Hawk’s Landing in Verona; among other events.
Attendees concluded the event with “Table Talk,” during which each attendee answered three questions that included an introduction, their favorite season and “Why did you join the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce?” Table Talk also included a business card exchange.