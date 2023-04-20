  • Chris Mertes

Christina Bright introduces Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams, who reviews upcoming activities and events for Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce members. Her comments occurred during the 2023 Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting held on Tuesday, Apr…

More than 100 people attended the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting as part of Sunrise Sun Prairie on Tuesday morning, April 18, and learned all about what the chamber did in 2022 and will do in 2023.

During a “State of the Chamber” talk, Sun Prairie Chamber Board Chair Joe Schuch outlined some of the chamber’s achievements in 2022, which included enrolling 70 new members, attending 93 events, sharing $60,000 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival revenue, adding 4,300 social media followers as well as gaining 9.93 Corn Fest impressions (watch video of his talk in the Videos section or with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).

Joe Schuch at Sun Prairie Chamber Annual Meeting
Buy Now

Joe Schuch from the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors reviewed the Sun Prairie Chamber’s mission and vision statements at the beginning of his “State of the Chamber” address as part of the April 18 Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting held at the Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn, located at 222 S. Grand Ave.
Christina Williams at Sun Prairie Chamber Annual Meeting
Buy Now

Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams outlined some of the upcoming events and ribboncuttings the chamber will participate in as part of her remarks during the April 18 Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting which took place at the Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn.

Tags