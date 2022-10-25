Donation to Underdog Pet Rescue

Katie Van Altena, President of Mounds Pet Food Warehouse; Lauren Brinkman, Executive Director of Underdog Pet Rescue; and. Michelle Mitchell, Purchasing Manager, Mounds Pet Food Warehouse were on hand for the Oct. 20 donation to the pet rescue organization.

 Contributed

Mounds Pet Food Warehouse customers raised $14,000 in donations during the month of September for the Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, and donated to the group on Oct. 20.

Each year Mounds Pet Food Warehouse, including the Sun Prairie location on Montana Avenue, hosts three Round Up Campaigns where customers have the opportunity to support local animal organizations by increasing their purchase price to the nearest dollar.

