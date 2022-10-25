Katie Van Altena, President of Mounds Pet Food Warehouse; Lauren Brinkman, Executive Director of Underdog Pet Rescue; and. Michelle Mitchell, Purchasing Manager, Mounds Pet Food Warehouse were on hand for the Oct. 20 donation to the pet rescue organization.
Mounds Pet Food Warehouse customers raised $14,000 in donations during the month of September for the Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, and donated to the group on Oct. 20.
Each year Mounds Pet Food Warehouse, including the Sun Prairie location on Montana Avenue, hosts three Round Up Campaigns where customers have the opportunity to support local animal organizations by increasing their purchase price to the nearest dollar.
All of the proceeds from the campaign are then donated to the organization of choice. The $14,000 raised in September is one of the largest donation amounts from Mounds customers in 2022.
“The $14,000 that Mounds and their customers raised for us through their September roundup will allow us to save the lives of over 70 dogs and cats,” said Lauren Brinkman, Executive Director of Underdog Pet Rescue. “These are additional lives Underdog would not have been able to take in if it weren’t for our friends at Mounds. We are eternally grateful.”
Throughout the month, Mounds customers were rounding up their purchases to support
the Underdog Pet Rescue of WI, a 501(c)3 all-breed companion animal rescue based out of Dane County.
Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin is a unique animal rescue as every pet is placed in a volunteer foster home instead of being housed on site. The rescue organization saves animals both inside and outside of the United States with 1,822 successful adoptions in 2021.
“The community support Mounds provides for Underdog and so many other organizations in our community is beyond amazing,” Brinkman added. “Not only is Mounds a stellar pet supply store, they also truly care about the homeless pets in our community that need help.”
Mounds Pet Food Warehouse is an employee-owned and locally operated pet food and pet supply company located in Wisconsin with five locations: Sun Prairie, Middleton, Fitchburg, Janesville, and Madison; learn more at https://www.moundspet.com/.