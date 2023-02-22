Anxiety and depression once controlled Amy Phillips’ life. She was consumed by dissatisfaction with her body and worried about what other’s thought of her. Then she fell in love with yoga, and soon she fell in love with herself.
“Yoga didn’t change the world around me, but it changed how I see the world,” said Phillips, a Sun Prairie native. “It taught me how to make friends with my body and let go of the expectations of others.”
Yoga is where she found joy. Now she wants to share that joy with others at Twisted Grit Yoga, her new studio, owned with her husband, Scott, at 2824 Prairie Lakes Drive, Suite #202.
Phillips believes yoga is for everyone, absolutely everyone, no matter their skill, shape or ability.
Her philosophy is different than many yoga instructors. For Phillips, yoga is much more than stretching and flexibility or a form of exercise.
“It’s a chance to heal,” she said.
Yoga is healing Phillips, making her stronger, and she has seen its power work on those around her.
Phillips has led yoga classes for eight years at various studios, including Prairie Athletic Club where she managed the SOL Yoga program.
She also shared her love for yoga in the community through Benders, in which she took yoga on the road to local bars and other unconventional locations, offering fun ways to get people on the mat.
“People don’t understand what yoga really is,” she said. “I want to remove any intimidation factors and help people see the possibilities.”
At Twisted Grit Yoga, Phillips offers classes for all levels and interests: Beginner, Big Boy Yoga, Hot Flow, Hot Power, Hot Slow Core Flow, Aroma YIN, HIIT, Hot Detox, Candlelight Yin and more. She also plans to host special events, such as rage yoga and couples’ yoga.
The studio launched with a soft opening on Wednesday, Feb. 1, featuring limited classes for “founding members.” The 50 discounted Founder Memberships sold out within an hour when put on sale Monday, Jan. 23. A second release of Founder Memberships were released on Friday, Jan. 27, again selling out within an hour.
Regular memberships are now available as well as class packages of 10 or 20 tickets and drop-in classes. Newbies can try out a two-week or one-month introductory offer. Visit twistedgrityoga.com for details.
The studio also offers discounted memberships to community responders, including military members and veterans.
“My husband has a military background, and we’re both passionate about and committed to helping this incredible group of people heal through yoga,” said Phillips.
For people supporting the community, such as military and veterans, police officers, first responders and healthcare providers, who need yoga but find a membership unaffordable, Phillips offers year-long, unlimited yoga scholarships through the Twisted Grit Yoga Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps ensure a way for everyone to experience yoga.
Funds raised through the foundation go toward scholarships and training staff to further support students in their journey through PTS, addiction, burnout, depression and other mental health struggles and trauma.
“Yoga is statistically proven to improve mental health, overall health and quality of life and to decrease causes for illness and other life-threatening diseases,” said Phillips. “We want to help our community heal in an affordable way.”
Such healing can come through Twisted Grit classes and, according to Phillips, the studio itself. The environment was created by a Feng Shui designer to be welcoming for all with lots of life, plants and healing colors.
“The space is unique and inclusive, where you will see people who look like you,” said Phillips. “Our personality shines through, too. We’re a very light-hearted studio where we laugh and do serious work but don’t take ourselves too seriously.”
A common phrase she shares in class is “laugh, cry, fly, fall, it’s all welcome here.”
Pushing the edge and taking risks is what makes Phillips who she is, and these characteristics are what inspired her to open her own studio, a place where she has no restraints and can make up her own rules.
“You don’t have to have fitness goals to come here. You can be a bacon-eating, beer-drinking individual and still benefit from yoga,” she said. “If you simply need a break, come in and take a rest, have some tea, pet a dog, hang out, breathe. I know once you come in, you’ll find something here for you.”
Phillips understands life is hard, and that’s why she relies on yoga, as a time out for herself to slow down and find balance. She aims to be a stepping stone for others to start their personal yoga journey.
She invites the community—everyone from bikers to Buddhists—to try Twisted Grit Yoga and start the healing process because “when you feel better, you can do more.”
“Yoga changed my life, and it can change yours,” said Philips. “I want to teach you how to live yoga, how to be and love your authentic self.”
Twisted Grit Yoga’s studio is open weekdays at 5:30 a.m. with classes through 8-9 p.m. Weekend hours are 8 a.m. to noon.