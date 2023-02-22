Anxiety and depression once controlled Amy Phillips’ life. She was consumed by dissatisfaction with her body and worried about what other’s thought of her. Then she fell in love with yoga, and soon she fell in love with herself.

“Yoga didn’t change the world around me, but it changed how I see the world,” said Phillips, a Sun Prairie native. “It taught me how to make friends with my body and let go of the expectations of others.”

Amy Phillips and her husband, Scott, want to share the joy of yoga with others at Twisted Grit Yoga, located at 2824 Prairie Lakes Drive Suite #202.

