Heidi (Rademacher) Meier in Culver's TV ad

The latest Culver’s Frozen Custard TV ad has a decidedly Sun Prairie flavor, featuring Heidi (Rademacher) Meier (above) and portions filmed on the Al and Fran Rademacher Farm in the Town of Sun Prairie as well as portions filmed in Sun Prairie’s second Culver’s location on Oxford Place on the city’s west side.

 Contributed/Culver's Franchising System

If the woman holding the cow in the latest Culver’s commercial looks familiar, it’s because many Sun Prairie area residents know her through her family, the Rademachers, whose dairy farm is located east of Sun Prairie.

Heidi Meier, who many Sun Prairie residents may know as Heidi Rademacher, appears in the ad (scheduled to air through Nov. 13) in front of her family’s barn.