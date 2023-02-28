NV5 Global, Inc., a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced on Feb. 23 that it has acquired Axim Geospatial, which is based in Sun Prairie.
Axim expands NV5’s capabilities in the federal defense and intelligence sectors and strengthens NV5’s leadership position in geospatial utility solutions. Axim’s industry-leading enterprise geographic information systems (GIS) also strengthen NV5’s GIS capabilities through cloud managed services, delivering secure and scalable offerings to meet the growing need for GIS data and analytics.
Formerly known as Continental Mapping, Axim has 340 employees operating in four offices, including its largest facility as part of the QBE Insurance office complex at 100 General Drive in Sun Prairie.
The company delivers geospatial services in 180 countries and seven continents using more than 200 proprietary geospatial survey and mapping tools to support repeatable, scalable, and efficient geospatial data production.
The acquisition presents opportunities for synergies associated with NV5’s high-altitude data acquisition capabilities. Axim offers four geospatial delivery models, including survey and mapping, enterprise GIS and cloud services, critical infrastructure and security, and business solutions and analytics to deliver customized solutions to meet clients’ critical business challenges.
“Since first entering the geospatial market in 2017, NV5 has expanded its capabilities in geospatial data analytics, subscription-based geospatial software, SaaS service models, and proprietary, tech-enabled data acquisition to become the nation’s leading provider of geospatial data solutions,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “The acquisitions of Axim and L3Harris’ commercial geospatial technology and software business have made NV5 the leader in geospatial solutions for the defense and intelligence community and strengthened NV5’s existing federal geospatial team.”
“Axim Geospatial is proud to join NV5. Our mission has been to use geospatial solutions to make the world a smarter, safer, and better place to live, and as a part of NV5 we can accelerate that mission,” said Dave Hart, co-founder and CEO of Axim Geospatial.
“I’m happy for our employees, who made our company the success it is today. The opportunities for them as part of NV5 are immense,” Hart added in an email to the Sun Prairie Star. “Joining NV5 and becoming part of their NV5 Geospatial Group, will make us the largest geospatial services firm in North America, and extend our offerings and reach around the globe.”
Axim uses its geospatial expertise to provide solutions for customers to help solve the world’s national security, infrastructure, and environmental problems. Axim provides end-to-end geospatial services and solutions throughout the U.S. through core competencies that include big data services, geomatics, business solutions, cloud services, infrastructure security, analytics, and professional services. Axim serves customers in the national, state, and local government, defense and intelligence, infrastructure, energy, commercial, and environmental sectors.
NV5 Global, Inc. is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems.
The company focuses on testing, inspection and consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings and owner representation, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver solutions to complex issues and improve lives in communities. NV5 operates from more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, visit the company’s website at www.NV5.com and on its company social media sites.