NV5 Global, Inc., a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced on Feb. 23 that it has acquired Axim Geospatial, which is based in Sun Prairie.

Axim expands NV5’s capabilities in the federal defense and intelligence sectors and strengthens NV5’s leadership position in geospatial utility solutions. Axim’s industry-leading enterprise geographic information systems (GIS) also strengthen NV5’s GIS capabilities through cloud managed services, delivering secure and scalable offerings to meet the growing need for GIS data and analytics.

Dave Hart

