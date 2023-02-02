Going out of his way to emphasize that it was Jimmy the Groundhog delivering the news, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser told a crowd gathered in downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square on Thursday Feb. 2 that Jimmy had seen his shadow.

Just minutes earlier, Groundhog Day mistress of ceremonies Rebecca Ribley from WKOW Channel 27 explained that sometimes the mayor misinterprets what Jimmy predicts for the balance of winter.

Mayor Esser and Jimmy the Groundhog (2023)
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser talked for nearly two minutes with Jimmy the Groundhog in downtown Sun Prairie's Cannery Square on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 before delivering Jimmy's prediction of six more weeks of winter. Legend has it that if it is sunny, the groundhog scurries back inside his burrow because there will be six more weeks of winter. A cloudy day produces no shadow and therefore an early spring.
Agard and Ratcliff at Groundhog Day (2023)
Jimmy the Groundhog puffed up his cheeks for this photo with State Senator Mellssa Agard (left) and 46th Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliff on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 2023, in downtown Sun Prairie's Cannery Square.
Lonn Hensler and grandson on Groundhog Day (2023)
Sun Prairie resident Lonn Hensler hoisted one of his grandsons atop his shoulders in Cannery Square during Thursday's Groundhog Day festivities in downtown Sun Prairie. Hensler said 2023 is the 48th Groundhog Day he has attended in Sun Prairie.
Jeannie Hensler with Groundhog Day shirt (2023)
Jeannie Hensler showed off the Groundhog Capital of the World shirt the Hensler family had made to celebrate the holiday this year. This was her 48th Groundhog Day celebration in Sun Prairie.

