Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser talked for nearly two minutes with Jimmy the Groundhog in downtown Sun Prairie's Cannery Square on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 before delivering Jimmy's prediction of six more weeks of winter. Legend has it that if it is sunny, the groundhog scurries back inside his burrow because there will be six more weeks of winter. A cloudy day produces no shadow and therefore an early spring.
Sun Prairie resident Lonn Hensler hoisted one of his grandsons atop his shoulders in Cannery Square during Thursday's Groundhog Day festivities in downtown Sun Prairie. Hensler said 2023 is the 48th Groundhog Day he has attended in Sun Prairie.
Jimmy the Groundhog puffed up his cheeks for this photo with State Senator Mellssa Agard (left) and 46th Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliff on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 2023, in downtown Sun Prairie's Cannery Square.
Going out of his way to emphasize that it was Jimmy the Groundhog delivering the news, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser told a crowd gathered in downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square on Thursday Feb. 2 that Jimmy had seen his shadow.
Just minutes earlier, Groundhog Day mistress of ceremonies Rebecca Ribley from WKOW Channel 27 explained that sometimes the mayor misinterprets what Jimmy predicts for the balance of winter.
But after a roughly two minute conversation with the caged groundhog, Esser returned to the microphone to deliver the news.
“I have talked to Jimmy and he said after that setup, I better get it right,” the mayor told the crowd.
“And so I wrote it down,” Esser added, getting a few laughs from the crowd. “And here is what I have to say; this was what Jimmy told me. And this is now Jimmy talking, this isn't me.
“This is Jimmy and Jimmy said, ‘I have asked the mayor to say these words to you. I'm pleased to have so many of my loyal supporters with me today to hear my forecast for the remainder of winter 2023. This is the 75th time we groundhogs have given you our prediction’,” Esser added.
“So here's what Jimmy told me to tell you about the prediction: He said ‘on this cold, great February 2nd, I — Jimmy the Groundhog — have consulted the skies over Sun Prairie Wisconsin, and determine them to be sunny. So I have seen my shadow. In consideration of this, I hereby proclaim that there will be six more weeks of winter’,” Esser said.
The ceremony was all new to 46th Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliff, who tag-teamed the reading of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ Groundhog Day proclamation along with State Senator Melissa Agard during the lead-up to the famous furry forecast.
“It was a lot of fun to join in this tradition and I enjoyed every minute,” Ratcliff said. “Sun Prairie is the Groundhog Capital of the World and we’ve been celebrating Groundhog Day since 1948. It cannot be easy being a groundhog in the Badger State and I appreciate Jimmy doing his job so well today and refraining from biting any of us.”
The prediction was just another Groundhog Day for Sun Prairie’s Hensler family, who brought a third generation with them to celebrate their more than four decades celebrating in Sun Prairie.
Lonn Hensler — who said he’s been coming to Sun Prairie Groundhog Day observances since he was 12 — figured it was number 48. “It started off in the basement of Eric Lenz’s and that was a lot of fun,” he recalled. “And then it moved to different locations through the years, and so it’s just been a lot of fun — a lot of different changes. And this year they brought heaters for us, which was beautiful.”
Those were large hurricane lamps spread throughout Cannery Square by Sun Prairie Public Works Crews just before the crowd began to gather early Thursday morning.
Lonn’s mom, Jeanie Hensler, remembered the groundhog running around their feet in the Lenz basement.
“This is my 48th,” said Jeanie Hensler, who hosts a family breakfast every year after the ceremony on Groundhog Day. “I’m just a kid.”
How has Sun Prairie’s Groundhog Day changed — besides now using a caged groundhog?
“You know, what I liked this year was the polka music,” she said, referring to the pre-recorded “Pennsylvania Polka” from the Groundhog Day movie soundtrack. “We went to polka dances, the Groundhog Ball, and breakfast at all the different places [through the years] on Groundhog Day — it’s fun.”
Having the great-grandchildren available to see the festivities was also an addition.
Jeannie Hensler also enjoyed the ice sculptures in Cannery Square - the remnants from last weekend’s Frozen Fest ice sculpture competition. “I like the ice sculptures,” she said, referring to the Frozen Fest leading up to Groundhog Day. “That’s really neat.”
“It’s my holiday,” Lonn Hensler said about Groundhog Day in Sun Prairie. “Everyone can pick their own that they love, but this one I enjoy.”