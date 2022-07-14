One Community Bank announced it recently hired Holly Brickson to its Sun Prairie location as Business Development and Treasury Manager.
“I am excited to welcome Holly to our team. In her role, Holly will be developing new relationships on an individual, commercial and municipal level through referral and business development efforts. She will also assist clients in product education,” said Amy Bailey, Director of Treasury Management.
Brickson has a diverse career background. She assisted in managing events and social media content for her aunt and uncle’s restaurant, the Viking Brew Pub. Two years ago, she started her small business, Holiday Hot Cocoa Bombs. Her business has expanded into three storefronts.
Brickson enjoys being involved in her community. She is involved with Big Sister Little Sister Mentoring Program, Ladies Professional Golf Association, the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, and the Madison Chamber of Commerce.
“Being a small business owner myself, I am excited to work in a role that directly works with businesses,” Brickson said.
In her free time, Brickson enjoys spending time with her dogs and family. She also enjoys playing pickleball, golfing and traveling around Wisconsin.
One Community Bank is one of the largest community banks in south central Wisconsin, with 10 bank locations and $1.6 billion in assets. It provides both personal and business banking products and services; learn more at https://onecommunity.bank/community/sun-prairie/.