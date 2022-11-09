One Community Bank recently announced Melissa Lewis has been promoted to bank manager of its Sun Prairie location.

“Melissa joined One Community Bank nine years ago as a Teller at our McFarland location. Melissa quickly realized that helping clients and colleagues was her passion. In her new role, Melissa will oversee our Sun Prairie location as the Bank Manager,” said Shelley Edgington, SVP of Retail Banking.

Melissa Lewis

Melissa Lewis

Tags