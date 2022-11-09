One Community Bank recently announced Melissa Lewis has been promoted to bank manager of its Sun Prairie location.
“Melissa joined One Community Bank nine years ago as a Teller at our McFarland location. Melissa quickly realized that helping clients and colleagues was her passion. In her new role, Melissa will oversee our Sun Prairie location as the Bank Manager,” said Shelley Edgington, SVP of Retail Banking.
In the banking industry for 11 years, Lewis has held multiple OCB retail positions including teller, universal banker, personal banker, retail lead, and most recently director of retail training.
“I love helping clients solve problems and achieve their financial goals. I also love helping my colleagues learn new things. Making this role the perfect fit for me,”Lewis said.
Prior to this role, Lewis was very active in the McFarland community.
“I am excited to get involved with the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and I look forward to getting to know members of the Sun Prairie community,” Lewis said.
In her free time, Lewis enjoys spending time with her husband, Ray, and her children, Liam and Olivia.
Lewis also enjoys watching her children participate in soccer, volleyball, basketball, and musical theatre. Lewis is a Wisconsin sports fan, and is always cheering for the Badgers, Packers and Bucks.
One of the largest community banks in south central Wisconsin., OCB has 10 bank locations and $1.7 billion in assets and serves several area communities including Sun Prairie; learn more online at onecommunity.bank.