Pellitteri Waste Systems, the City of Sun Prairie's refuse and recyclable collection contractor, was recently named the winner of an award from the Associated Recyclers of Wisconsin.
AROW presented its annual awards during a ceremony held Feb. 23 at the 2023 Wisconsin Integrated Resource Management Conference (www.wirmc.org). The awards recognized individuals and organizations for outstanding work in the field of recycling and waste reduction.
This year AROW gave out a total of three awards.
Pellitteri Waste Systems received The Outstanding Achievement in Education Award. The award is given to an individual or group from the public, private, or non-profit sector that has excelled in solid waste or recycling environmental education.
Pellitteri is passionate about keeping Wisconsin’s recycling program strong and producing quality material.
Pellitteri has accomplished this through their major education focus of educating customers and south central Wisconsin through:
• 24 video shorts on recycling right topics like propane tanks, batteries, electronics, food contamination, etc.;
• Producing Material Recovery Facility operation videos so residents can see first hand how materials get sorted at their facility;
• Paid social media posts and ads; and
• Calendars, cart information, new resident information, recycling information, FAQs and more for 38 municipalities and 44 private homeowner associations.
The company's commitment to a strong recycling program throughout Wisconsin is evident in its willingness to serve on industry groups and associations such as the Council on Recycling, National Waste and Recycling Association- WI Chapter, and the WI DNR Waste and Materials Management Study Group.
“AROW always looks forward to honoring those working hard in our industry. This year’s recipients clearly demonstrate the strength of recycling in Wisconsin with achievements in public and private industry as well as education,” said Betsy Powers, AROW’s Vice President. “AROW is the voice for recycling and waste reduction in Wisconsin and we are proud to recognize these individuals and groups.”
Recycler of the Year
The Christy Dixon Recycler of the Year Award went to Analiese Smith, Workforce Development Board Director formerly the Waukesha County Recycling Supervisor and AROW President, located in Waukesha.
The recognition is given to an individual whose career demonstrates the highest professional standards. Smith has been a leader in the waste and recycling industry for more than 10 years.
Some of Smith's highlights during the years include:
• Leading the development of a sustainable MRF fund, which includes a dividend payment to partner communities and a fee structure when needed;
• Serving as a major contributor to the development of the Waukesha County’s planning initiatives and executing various objectives; and
• Identifying a continuous improvement opportunity to partner/collaborate with others to develop and launch a new recycling app specifically designed to target recycling contamination.
Despite being incredibly busy with her ‘day job,’ Smith has consistently made time for AROW. She has served in a leadership capacity as Committee Chair, Vice President and most recently, as President of AROW.
Outstanding Achievement in Waste Reduction and Recycling Award
The Outstanding Achievement in Waste Reduction and Recycling Award for an organization was awarded to Waukesha County Recycling.
The recognition is given to an individual or group that has excelled in their recycling program.
The Waukesha County Recycling team created an innovative program designed to have a sustainable financial partnership that is built to share the benefits of good markets and disperse the impacts of less profitable markets.
The new system also incentivizes the municipal partners to offer additional residential services and partner with the County on education and outreach which also promotes engagement.
AROW is a membership-based organization, serving the recycling and waste reduction interests of citizens, organizations, municipalities and businesses across the state; learn more online at www.arow-online-org.