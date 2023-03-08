Pellitteri Waste Systems, the City of Sun Prairie's refuse and recyclable collection contractor, was recently named the winner of an award from the Associated Recyclers of Wisconsin.

AROW presented its annual awards during a ceremony held Feb. 23 at the 2023 Wisconsin Integrated Resource Management Conference (www.wirmc.org). The awards recognized individuals and organizations for outstanding work in the field of recycling and waste reduction.

Pellitteri Group Photo (2023)

Pellitteri Waste Systems is a family-owned business headquartered in Madison.

