The Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA) recently presented State Representative William Penterman (R-Columbus) with the organization’s 2022 “Champion of Economic Development” legislative award for his leadership on legislative initiatives to drive economic growth and prosperity in Wisconsin. The award was presented in downtown Columbus.
“Even as a new lawmaker, it is evident that Representative Penterman understands the importance of forward-thinking economic development policies to strengthen the Wisconsin economy and provide opportunities for growth in the 37th Assembly District,” said Michael Welsh, WEDA V.P. of Legislative Affairs.
“WEDA greatly appreciated his efforts during the 2021-22 legislative session to support pro-growth policies and address the state’s top economic challenges," Welsh added, "and we are thrilled to recognize and celebrate his work.”
Penterman earned the “Champion of Economic Development” designation for his support of a wide range of legislation to advance the Wisconsin economy, including a state low-interest loan program for the rehabilitation of older single-family homes to promote the development of much-needed workforce housing and an effort to address Wisconsin’s workforce shortage crisis through a proposal to attract new military veterans to Wisconsin to live and work.
The award is presented at the end of each legislative session to state lawmakers who demonstrate extraordinary support for important economic development policies.
This year WEDA is presenting the award to 20 state lawmakers who exhibited an exceptional commitment to growing Wisconsin’s economy based on several factors, including voting record, sponsorship of legislation, and responsiveness to critical economic development issues.
Penterman, who was first elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in a July 2021 special election, represents the 37th Assembly District, which includes portions of Dane, Columbia, Dodge, and Jefferson Counties, including the cities of Columbus and Watertown.
He serves on the Assembly Housing and Real Estate Committee as well as the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Association, founded in 1975, is a statewide non-profit organization dedicated to growing Wisconsin’s economy.
Driven by the needs of members, WEDA represents the economic development interests of both the private and public sectors through professional development, best practices, and advocacy.