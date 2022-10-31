The Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA) recently presented State Representative William Penterman (R-Columbus) with the organization’s 2022 “Champion of Economic Development” legislative award for his leadership on legislative initiatives to drive economic growth and prosperity in Wisconsin. The award was presented in downtown Columbus.

“Even as a new lawmaker, it is evident that Representative Penterman understands the importance of forward-thinking economic development policies to strengthen the Wisconsin economy and provide opportunities for growth in the 37th Assembly District,” said Michael Welsh, WEDA V.P. of Legislative Affairs.

Rep. William Penterman

