Prairie Music & Arts is receiving a $30,000 grant from the Madison Community Foundation—but also is hoping the community will assist in crucial ongoing financial support by matching the donation.

Madison Community Foundation on Dec. 27 announced $697,500 in grants to 12 nonprofits throughout the Madison area, including Prairie Music & Arts, which is located at 798 Lois Drive in Sun Prairie.

Kari Walton

Kari Walton

