Prairie Music & Arts is receiving a $30,000 grant from the Madison Community Foundation—but also is hoping the community will assist in crucial ongoing financial support by matching the donation.
Madison Community Foundation on Dec. 27 announced $697,500 in grants to 12 nonprofits throughout the Madison area, including Prairie Music & Arts, which is located at 798 Lois Drive in Sun Prairie.
The grants address opportunities and support organizations in five focus areas: learning, community development, arts and culture, environment, and organizational capacity building. With the 12 new projects, MCF has invested more than $2 million in competitive grants in our community in 2022.
In its materials, MCF stated the grant will be used by PMA to “create an outreach coordinator position to help expand and develop new culturally responsive programming in the school system.”
PMA Executive Director Kari Walton thanked the foundation and explained the organization’s intent to use the grant funding.
“Prairie Music & Arts is honored to receive a Community Impact Grant award from the Madison Community Foundation,” Walton wrote in an email to the Sun Prairie Star.
Walton said the award will assist in creating “stronger community connections, building awareness of arts education and our programs, and strengthening organizational capacity to serve the community into the future.
“We invite the community to assist us in matching the $30,000 award, as ongoing financial support is crucial for providing access to arts education for as many youth as possible,” Walton added.
“These organizations are building—new programs, new staff, new facilities.” said Tom Linfield, MCF’s Vice President of Community Impact. “The community is enriched by each new development, from funding business entrepreneurship, to providing arts education in the schools, to strengthening the county’s parks. These nonprofits are helping make the Madison area extraordinary. Madison Community Foundation is proud to invest in these key organizations.”