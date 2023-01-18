A longtime Sun Prairie area barbecue business is hoping to secure the space previously occupied by Willie Ty’s and The Card Table as a permanent location for their business.
Primal ’Cue hosted a pop-up event on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15 and plans again to host a pop-up event Jan. 28 and 29 at the arena inside the space most previously occupied by The Card Table.
“So right now the city and the Ice Arena want us — I think there’s no questions asked there,” Bay said, referring to the desire for Primal Cue to move in. “Our thing right now is just trying to get financing. We’re working with a bank right now. Okay, we are going we were trying to go SBA, but the requirements deterred us away from that.”
The duo of Bay and his business partner, Andrew Bajakian, first became popular as Primal Cue in 2019, when they began serving smoked brisket, chicken or pork along with sides such as Primal Beans, creamy Cole slaw, greens, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, and Primal Corn.
The business name comes from getting back to the basics of barbecue cooking, using wood and smoke to flavor the meat. They held a pop-up event in Angell Park in 2020 that was so popular they had to extend it to six pop-up events because of demand and orders taken.
“And then the following year because of the pandemic, everybody had to cancel their weddings and things so in 202, we got slammed with weddings because caterers are booked two years,” Bay said. “So then our weddings went crazy. And last year, 2022, our corporate catering went off the charts!”
That’s why a physical location has always been in the back of Bay’s and Bajakian’s minds.
“One, we need a physical location and two, we need something for over the winter time,” Bay said. “And we have on a Saturday or Sunday, we have about 1,000 people total, so in the wintertime, we’ve got the business because of that. And being in the industry as long as I have, the hardest thing in the wintertime is getting those numbers up where we have a built-in customer base.”
Keeping their names out there with the pop-up event in the space where they would eventually like to be located seems logical. “We’ve been looking at this space for probably about three years due to the sheer fact that during the summertime we’re slammed with our catering,” Bay said.
Among the tentative improvements planned for the space are expansion of the kitchen, refurbishing the outdoor seating and TVs to attract more people and boost the seating to around 120 outside and 50 inside.
“This will all look completely different the next time you come in — I mean, if we get it. You’ll see the of windows closed, and you’ll notice — hopefully you’ll get giddy, then you can come in with a camera,” Bay added.
An email sent to City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Director Taylor Brown on Sunday went unanswered as of noon on Monday, Jan. 16.
But on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Brown said city economic development staff met with Brandon and Andrew in December to discuss the city process for the improvements that they want or need to make in the former Willy Ty’s space.
"They don’t need any Planning [Division] approvals, just building permits to make their improvements," Brown wrote in a reply email. "At this time, they haven’t filed anything for review."
Regarding assistance, Brown said the duo asked for help in finding some grants or funding opportunities specific to veteran owned businesses.
"We're excited to see them occupy the space as they always bring a large crowd to their pop-ups," Brown added.
Bajakian turned to a career in food service after he left the Army and used his GI Bill to get a degree at MATC in culinary arts and small business entrepreneurship. Bay, with many years working at restaurants and managing with giants like Market Street Diner, was an instructor at MATC culinary department when he met Bajakian.
The duo ended up working at the same restaurant, and during a particularly hard shift decided to strike on their own.
“Out of frustration that night, we said let’s go for it,” Bajakian said of the motivation to build a business plan and start Primal Cue.
They honed in on the Primal Cue rig in the spring of 2019, purchasing it from a custom builder in Kentucky and pretty soon were out in the Sun Prairie/Madison area doing catering and pop-up events. Right away they got some great reviews from customers at one of their first tryouts at Beans n Cream in Sun Prairie.
Primal Cue’s sauces include traditional sweet barbecue sauce, mustard-based barbecue sauce, and vinegar base—a trio that reflects regional favorites around the United States, and offers its dry rub seasoning available for sale.
Learn more about Primal Cue at www.primalcue.com, on Facebook, or by calling 608-709-9277.