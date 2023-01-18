A longtime Sun Prairie area barbecue business is hoping to secure the space previously occupied by Willie Ty’s and The Card Table as a permanent location for their business.

Primal ’Cue hosted a pop-up event on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15 and plans again to host a pop-up event Jan. 28 and 29 at the arena inside the space most previously occupied by The Card Table.

Pop-Up Event at Ice Arena
A sign advertised a pop-up appearance by Primal Cue in the Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15 in a space that both business owners have said they have considered for three years. Primal Cue returns to the space for a second pop-up event on Jan. 28 and 29.
Primal Cue focuses on barbecue's traditions
Focusing on the basics, Bajakian and Bay use wood, fire and smoke to turn meats into pure pleasure, devoting 18-24 hours to tending the fires to get superb flavors. Gas or charcoal assisted smoking isn’t even on their radar—-that’s why they call their business Primal Cue—turning back to the tried-and-true fire barbecue.
