A day more than two years in the making happened on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when Quarra Stone broke ground on a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus and world headquarters facility at 1760 Columbus St. in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
As previously reported in the Sun Prairie Star, Quarra’s campus plan being planned by Norwegian architectural firm Snøhetta includes a 65,000 sq. ft. two-story, stone and steel production facility organically set in an ecologically restored landscape supporting diverse habitats. Discussions with the city began in January 2020 with a tour of the company’s Madison facility by city officials.
The campus integrates sustainable, natural hydrological systems. The complex will consolidate production facilities, design studios, a gallery, a library of stone samples, wellness spaces, and management offices—was artfully designed with an iconic, 30’ high, sculptural entrance portal.
Quarra plans to move its existing 65 employees from Madison to the new facility and add more positions as the company grows.
During the chilly groundbreaking ceremony held in a tent on the site Wednesday, Quarra Chief Executive Officer Jim Durham had great praise for Quarra employees, its financial partners that include the Bank of Sun Prairie, city officials and Nancy Everson, the School-to-Work Coordinator for the Sun Prairie Area School District.
“Mayor Paul Esser of Sun Prairie is an experienced and accomplished business person. And that was obvious during all the dealings that we had with him in the City of Sun Prairie,” said Durham.
“I really appreciated the welcoming we got to Sun Prairie, and the wisdom that Paul—I’ll call him Paul—helped guide our project through the approval process and the review process,” Durham said.
“And, Paul, thanks for your support. At this point, I was going to hand you the microphone,” Durham said. Because of an audio issue, speakers could not use a microphone and had to speak loudly to deliver their remarks.
Without distraction, Esser thanked Durham and praised the company as a partner the city looked forward to continuing a relationship with.
“I want to say to you Jim that ordinarily you might think you’re building your business and getting a new address,” Esser said. “But you’re doing more than that—you are now joining into partnership with this community. This community is yours just as the city council is . . .
“The city council, the city government and myself are going to be there with you in the future as your business develops here in this city and anything that we can do to aid you as you’re [growing], I want you to know is always there,” Esser said. “It’s just a matter of reaching out to myself or our City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer, and we will be there. So you’re engaging in a partnership today and I like to think what we’re doing is formalizing the partnership.
“Although that’s maybe not the way you viewed it,” Esser said with a smile, “we’re kind of sneaking that in.”
Quarra’s work may be familiar to international travelers—the company has done work in Washington D.C. and in Paris, among other many global destinations—but area residents may also recognize its work in Madison that includes Michael Ford’s 20-foot high and 14-foot wide, carved black marble fresco (weighing over a ton), that is installed in the lobby of the National Guardian Life Insurance Building in downtown Madison; Sculpture Blu³eprint, by Faisal Abdu’Allah, currently located outside of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art; as well as at the Chazen Museum of Art, the Wisconsin Institute of Discovery, Alumni Way, Grainger Hall, and restoration work at the State Capitol. And Chicago travelers will be able to watch Quarra work on the Obama Presidential Library which is currently under construction.
Vanessa Inez, regional Economic Development Director for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, also praised Sun Prairie because she also is a resident.
“We’re excited to see the companies that are growing,” Ineza said, adding that WEDC President Missy Hughes could not attend the ceremony, “but she really sends a warm welcome to this collaboration that is going to start. And we can’t wait.”
Bank of Sun Prairie President and CEO Jimmy Kauffman thanked Quarra for selecting them as a financial partner and for choosing Sun Prairie for their new facility.
“From the bank standpoint, it was an opportunity for us to invest in something that’s not only unique, but also offers an international footprint—which also doesn’t happen every day in Sun Prairie,” Kauffman said. “So I think it just really speaks to the experience of this being a great thing for our community. As the community takes some time to get to know Quarra Stone, they’re going to find a company that has a great collection of remarkable projects that they have done over the years that possess some of the foremost voices in architecture, fine art and design that’s going to be solidified for for generations to come.”
Kauffman also praised the bankers and city officials who made the groundbreaking possible.
“Thank you for picking Sun Prairie—we really appreciate it and we’re proud of the community and as you get entrenched in what we do here every day as a collective group in Sun Prairie, I think you’ll be reminded that you made the right choice,” Kauffman said. “Thank you and what a great event today.”
Durham concluded the ceremony by praising a list of individuals, but singled out Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler and City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Director Taylor Brown for praise.
“When you read about development projects, you mostly hear whining from developers about city process . . . That is not the case in Sun Prairie,” Durham said. “You get a call back right now. You get a call back during people’s vacations—‘Yes, I can be on that call. Yes, I can help you. Yes, I’ll get an answer.’
“If you want to get something done. you get it in front of Taylor Brown, and boom, it’s done,” Durham said. “And it couldn’t be a better experience. We looked everywhere around the city of Madison. And, wow, if there’s somebody that started the process that we started two years ago, I would have to tell each one to head to Sun Prairie and save yourself a lot of time.”
As a final look to the future, Durham thanked Everson for reaching out to Quarra.
“We’ve been having some nice conversations with her about the possibilities of working together to get people in. Because if you go to any of these of these business parks around the City of Madison, every one of them has got help wanted signs and CNC operator positions available,” Durham said. “And so it’s, why Quarra? Why do we get the best people or how do we talk people to get into this kind of career? So we’re very excited about the future possibilities of working with the Sun Prairie Area School District.”
Groundbreaking followed, with a range of groups posing for photos at a large pile of dirt—ranging from Durham with Esser, Kauffman and Ineza to large employee groups anticipating the completion of the headquarters facility by mid-2023.