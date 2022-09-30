A day more than two years in the making happened on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when Quarra Stone broke ground on a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus and world headquarters facility at 1760 Columbus St. in the Sun Prairie Business Park.

As previously reported in the Sun Prairie Star, Quarra’s campus plan being planned by Norwegian architectural firm Snøhetta includes a 65,000 sq. ft. two-story, stone and steel production facility organically set in an ecologically restored landscape supporting diverse habitats. Discussions with the city began in January 2020 with a tour of the company’s Madison facility by city officials.

