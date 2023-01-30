Boar's Head Charcuterie Trio

This 6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23 has been recalled.

 USDA FSIS

Daniele International LLC, a Mapleville, R.I., establishment, is recalling approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Jan. 29.

The RTE sausage products were produced on various dates from May 23, 2022, through Nov. 25, 2022, and shipped to retail locations nationwide on various dates from Dec. 23, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

