Rita Tubbs showed off the WPRA Fellowship Award for her family along with Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom, WPRA President Stephanie Schlag and WPRA Past President Shelly Strasser.
On Feb. 2, the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association held the 2022 Awards Banquet where Rita Tubbs was the recipient of the “WPRA Fellowship Award” in recognition of her outstanding service in the park and recreation profession.
A longtime resident of Sun Prairie, Tubbs has made a significant number of contributions to the community and dedicated roughly 22,000 hours of service in a variety of capacities. She’s volunteered throughout the community, including for the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie Civic Theater, the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, and St. Mary’s Hospital. She was also a founding board member of the Sun Prairie Education Foundation.
Tubbs and her late husband, Tom, contributed more than $500,000 to two large-scale recreational facilities in Sun Prairie, including the Sun Prairie Ice Arena and Wetmore Park.
The Sun Prairie Ice Arena opened in January 2014 and has served countless residents and area visitors since.
The Tom & Rita Tubbs Splashpad and Playground at Wetmore Park officially opened on June 30, 2021, changing the facility from being a local hotspot to a regional destination.
Rita Tubbs has been a recipient of the Book of Golden Deeds from the Sun Prairie Exchange Club in 2006, the Christian Leadership Award from Catholic Charities in 2009 and the Charles D. Ashley Award in 2021.
The WPRA Fellowship Award is presented to recognize outstanding achievements or contributions to the parks and recreation movement. The impact of their contribution should be of major significance to the local community or go beyond the local community.
WPRA is a statewide, non-profit service organization dedicated to extending the social, health, culture, and economic benefits of parks and recreation through its network of recreation/park professionals and civic leaders. There are approximately 1,300 WPRA members who include state and local experts on recreation, urban planning, aquatics, at-risk-youth, therapeutic recreation services, and parkland development and services.