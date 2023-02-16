On Feb. 2, the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association held the 2022 Awards Banquet where Rita Tubbs was the recipient of the “WPRA Fellowship Award” in recognition of her outstanding service in the park and recreation profession.

Rita Tubbs and Kristin Grissom

On Feb. 2, Rita Tubbs received the WPRA Fellowship Award from Kristin Grissom (right), the Director of the City of Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation and Forestry Department.

A longtime resident of Sun Prairie, Tubbs has made a significant number of contributions to the community and dedicated roughly 22,000 hours of service in a variety of capacities. She’s volunteered throughout the community, including for the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie Civic Theater, the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, and St. Mary’s Hospital. She was also a founding board member of the Sun Prairie Education Foundation.

Rita Tubbs and Family

Rita Tubbs showed off the WPRA Fellowship Award for her family along with Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom, WPRA President Stephanie Schlag and WPRA Past President Shelly Strasser.