Shining Star award winner

Sun Prairie Utilities Financial Manager Rose Schulze (center) stands with her the WPPI Energy Shining Star Award as well as WPPI Energy Board Chair Jim Stawicki (left) and WPPI Energy CEO Mike Peters (right).

Sun Prairie Utilities, the city-owned, not-for-profit municipal electric utility, participated in the WPPI Energy Annual Meeting on Sept. 15, 2022, in Middleton. The utility is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale energy provider and joint action agency.

Rose Schulze, financial manager for the utility, received the WPPI Energy Shining Star Award. The award recognizes employees who are showing growth and leadership with proven dedication to strategic initiatives within a utility.