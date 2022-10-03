Sun Prairie Utilities Financial Manager Rose Schulze (center) stands with her the WPPI Energy Shining Star Award as well as WPPI Energy Board Chair Jim Stawicki (left) and WPPI Energy CEO Mike Peters (right).
Sun Prairie Utilities, the city-owned, not-for-profit municipal electric utility, participated in the WPPI Energy Annual Meeting on Sept. 15, 2022, in Middleton. The utility is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale energy provider and joint action agency.
Rose Schulze, financial manager for the utility, received the WPPI Energy Shining Star Award. The award recognizes employees who are showing growth and leadership with proven dedication to strategic initiatives within a utility.
“Having worked at Sun Prairie Utilities for 27 years, the last 16 as financial manager, Rose has taken incredible strides and implemented numerous marks to the utility's betterment," said Rick Wicklund, utility manager with Sun Prairie Utilities. “Rose’s leadership style is one of leading by example. She is the model employee that all others look up to and sincerely cheer for her success.”
Joint Action Leadership Certification
Schulze also received recognition during the annual meeting for completing the Joint Action Leadership Certification program. The multi-year curriculum helps utility leaders deepen their knowledge of the joint action model, enhances unity among WPPI Energy members, and promotes member engagement.
Serving the community since 1910, Sun Prairie Utilities is an electric and water utility that provides safe, reliable, and cost-competitive services to approximately 34,900 residents and businesses, mostly within the city limits of Sun Prairie.