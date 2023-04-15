A Sun Prairie company has been named a winner in the medium-sized company category for the Wisconsin Safety Council Corporate Safety Awards.
Sani-Matic, located in the Park 151 Business Park in Sun Prairie, won the award in the medium manufacturing category.
Other winners in the manufacturing category include: Animix LLC – Juneau – Small; Oshkosh Defense - North Plant Facility – Oshkosh – Large; and Brady Corporation - Good Hope Road – Milwaukee - Mega.
Other winners included:
Agriculture, Transportation, Utilities & Other — RGL Logistics, Appleton/Neenah – Green Bay - Small; Airgas North Central – Appleton – Medium; and Foth – De Pere - Large.
Construction — Immel Construction - Green Bay - Small-Medium; JP Cullen – Janesville – Medium-Large.
The Wisconsin Safety Council, which is the state’s leading provider of safety training and products, announced the nine winners of the organization’s 29th annual Corporate Safety Awards on April 13.
The program recognizes Wisconsin companies that are dedicated to prioritizing a culture of safety in the workplace and have maintained exceptional safety records.
“We appreciate the opportunity to recognize companies who go above and beyond industry standards to ensure their workplaces are safe and their employees can go home safe each day,” said Wisconsin Safety Council Executive Director Aaron Huebner. “Congratulations to this year’s winners! We are thankful for their work making Wisconsin the safest place to live, work, and play.”
Wisconsin Safety Council, in partnership with M3 Insurance and the Department of Workforce Development, presents the awards program each year to encourage companies to promote excellence in safety and health.
“By recognizing Wisconsin employers that show an exemplary commitment to workplace safety, we're showcasing the kinds of practices that give Wisconsin employers a competitive edge in attracting and retaining members of our best-in-class workforce, particularly during a year when our state's monthly unemployment rate reached a record-breaking low," Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. "We salute these award-winning employers for their focus on preventing on-the-job injuries and keeping their workers healthy, safe and able to come to work every day to support themselves and their families.”
The winners were selected by an independent panel of safety, health and insurance professionals. Applicants were required to submit data about their 2022 safety records and provide information about their company’s safety and health leadership, training programs and their safety accomplishments and goals.
“M3 Insurance is thrilled to congratulate the winners of this year’s Corporate Safety Awards. Companies who make risk management and employee safety a top priority continue to be considered market leaders and employers of choice,” said M3 Insurance Partner Chris Halverson. “We are honored to sponsor this program that rewards these organizations who are committed to prevention excellence in safety and health.”
The awards are distributed based on company size in three categories: Manufacturing; Agriculture, Transportation, Utilities & Other; and Construction.
Wisconsin Safety Council, the Department of Workforce Development and M3 Insurance will present the awards to the winning companies at the Wisconsin Safety Council Annual Conference, held April 17-19 in Wisconsin Dells.