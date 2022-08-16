The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is hoping visitors come for the parade, stay for the music and make a weekend of it at the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival in 2022.
Why? Here’s Six Things to know about the 2022 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival:
6. It might be a little difficult to get here. Unless you’re from Madison or Sun Prairie, the routes to the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival grounds at Angell Park are a little ripped up. North Bird Street is closed between Egre Road and Stonehaven Drive; Bristol Street/Highway N is closed between Klubertanz Drive and Windsor Street; and the Grand Avenue-Highway 19 intersection is undergoing some construction as well.
But – the City of Sun Prairie has marked detours for each route and Main Street is wide open for visitors to travel from Highway 151 east into downtown Sun Prairie.
5. New time and day for the parade. The Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Parade steps off one day early on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Why? Some speculation is that the parade is a day early because of two Sun Prairie home football games – on each on Thursday Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 19 – for the first time ever inside the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. That could bring a nice shot in the arm to downtown, but to avoid any conflict, the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce worked with the Sun Prairie Area School District to move the parade for this year at least.
Although the start time is the same — 6 p.m. — and the parade route will be a familiar one (from Interiors by JW east along Main Street to Market Street in downtown Sun Prairie) — spectators will notice an increased presence by all city departments.
Similar to the Fire Truck Parade that preceded the 2021 Christmas Tree Lighting through downtown Sun Prairie, the city has enlisted all three city emergency services departments to take a team approach to providing security at the parade, according to City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.
4. Post-parade entertainment. Many times, the youth groups and units involved in the parade scatter and head to the Corn Fest grounds at Angell Park on Thursdays for wrist band night.
But because the parade is not taking place on Thursday, this year, the chamber is giving parade spectators a reason to stick around: musical entertainment after the parade in downtown’s Cannery Square by The Dirty Birds.
The cover band The Dirty Birds consists of Sun Prairie natives who frequently perform in the Madison and surrounding areas at local bars and festivals. The band’s repertoire includes rock and country, 60’s classics to the hits of today. Names of the band members should be familiar to local music fans: Tyler Wied – lead vocals, guitar; Corey Peterson – lead guitar, vocals; Will Presser on drums and Jacob Sveum on bass and vocals.
The Sun Prairie Lions Club will also be selling beer for thirsty post-parade musical spectators.
3. Where else should you have a corn hole tournament but Corn Fest? New at this year’s Sweet Corn Festival is a Saturday, Aug. 20 Cornhole Tournament being operated by Aaron and Stacey Washa of Mad City Cornhole.
Register by contacting Stacey at 608-213-8104, emailing madcitycornhole@yahoo.com, or the Scoreholio app. Teams must check-in at 10 a.m., with play beginning at 11 a.m. No late entries will be accepted, but the tournament will accept walk-ups the day of as long as they arrive before 11 a.m.
The $50 fee is to play for a team of two ($25/per person) and teams are guaranteed six games, with a 64-team maximum. Prizes will be awarded for the top three teams in each division: the Regular and Backyard divisions. To register for the Regular tournament – https://app.scoreholio.com/link/ RjCs; for the Backyard Division (must use house bags) log on to https://app.scoreholio.com/link/M2DQ .
For more information, check out Sun Prairie Cornfest Cornhole Tournament Facebook Page.
2. A corn eating contest? Corntestants must register in advance at the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce information booth for the Saturday, Aug. 20 contest that begins at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Activity Tent.
Registration begins at noon on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Sun Prairie Chamber Information Booth on the Upper Grounds at Angell Park. Each player will receive a Corn Fest t-shirt and winners will be awarded.
1. Eating corn is sweeter than ever watching the Family Entertainment stage. The stage returns in 2022 and spectators should be able to eat their freshly steamed sweet corn and watch free entertainment that includes Operation HEEL, Melodiya Piano Academy, Kicks Unlimited, salsa dancers and Clarisse Tobia on Saturday, Aug. 20; and Fusion Dance Studio, Raider-X Live Music and Rueda Cuban Dance on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Steamed sweet corn is sold for $10 per tote Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12-6 p.m. only.
Need more information? Get updated schedules and more at https://sunprairiecornfest.com/