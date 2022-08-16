Colonel Corn (2021)
Buy Now

Even though the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival steps off a day early this year on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the official Sweet Corn Festival mascot — Colonel Corn — will be in attendance (as was in 2021, above).

 Chris Mertes/File

The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is hoping visitors come for the parade, stay for the music and make a weekend of it at the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival in 2022.

Why? Here’s Six Things to know about the 2022 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival:

Tags