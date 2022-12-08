The owners of a jewelry store with locations in Sun Prairie and Waunakee with jewelers that have more than 65 years of experience say they are ready for the challenge a recently opened Sun Prairie store will bring as the Christmas shopping season reaches its peak.

Bill and Jane Skaltizky both began their jewelry careers in their teens.

Jane and Bill Skalitzky (2022)
Jane and Bill Skalitzky are looking forward to being in a new location in a group retail setting on South Grand Avenue—near other businesses such as nail and beauty salons that have led to new customers finding out about their business.
Many minerals
A side room at Skalitzky Jewelers, 334 S. Grand Ave., is filled with display cases containing various types of colorful gems, crystals and minerals, including some hand selected and found by Jane and Bill Skalitzky (above) over the years.

