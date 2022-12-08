The owners of a jewelry store with locations in Sun Prairie and Waunakee with jewelers that have more than 65 years of experience say they are ready for the challenge a recently opened Sun Prairie store will bring as the Christmas shopping season reaches its peak.
Bill and Jane Skaltizky both began their jewelry careers in their teens.
“I started in high school — I worked for the local jeweler here, Gus Nelson in Sun Prairie — I started when I was 15 working for him,” Bill recalled. “I found that I really enjoyed this stuff. So you know, after high school, I went to went to watchmaking school which was a combination watchmaking/jewelry making. I took some advanced setting and repair classes, down in Quincy, Illinois during my summers, and then served apprenticeship. You had to become state licensed at the time when I was starting this stuff. I took a state board exam.”
A few years later, they got rid of the licensing program, Bill said, but it was learning the craft from jewelers like Nelson that appealed to him.
“They just learned the old school methods, which they transferred to me, which I really appreciate today,” Bill said during a recent tour of the new space at 334 South Grand Avenue. “There's a lot of new technology that's wonderful today, like the laser technology we've had for 20 some years. And it's incredible for our business. But the old school -- just just the basics of how to build a prong or how to fix watches -- they just aren't teaching that anymore. We're doing more replacement.”
Both Bill and Jane remember the early days of the business from 1982-96, when Bill provided jewelry repair services to over 20 other local jewelry stores. He said he remembered some Christmas seasons when he didn’t get a break. That's when the decision was made to jump into retail.
“Your family's important. And you're never there, because especially at the holiday season we thought we'd get a little more stability for cutting back on wholesale,” Bill remembered. “We just got straight into retail, which you're still working late, but it's not around the clock and you get to come home.”
The mid-to-late 1990s saw the business grow enough to move to a larger space at the corner of O’Keeffe Avenue and Sunfield Street in what had been most recently a Bretl’s Liquor location but also housed a lumberyard when it was constructed in the early 1990s. When the lumber business moved out, the building was split into multiple retailers, including an O’Reilly Auto Parts store, AMS auto accessories, a U.S. Cellular location, Top Pack Defense and Broadway Tire.
An opportunity presented itself in 2005 and the company’s second store opened at 118 West Main St. in Waunakee.
But problems with the O’Keeffe-Sunfield building lingered (both Jane and Bill tell stories about how the front window curtains moved when a stiff breeze hit the front of the building) and the landlord told them they had fewer than three weeks to vacate in September.
On Oct. 1, Skaltizky Jewelers opened in its South Grand Avenue location — without phones. But their customers still found the new location.
“[Our customers] really enjoy this space much better. In hindsight, yeah, we wouldn't have liked to move, because, you know, moving is a pain in the butt,” Bill said with a laugh. “But I think it's going to actually be a wonderful location. We're picking up new people because a lot of them don't go down that way [to O’Keeffe Avenue]. They come here from the east side [of Madison] and Waunakee. I mean, this area is incredible. So a lot of new addresses are being added to our customer file,” Bill said.
Both Jane and Bill said the new space is so much brighter than the previous one, and definitely more visible and than the space behind Gary Silbaugh’s Main Street Chiropractic office where they opened in 1990.
“People are wonderful. We've got a base here of women who shop here — it’s the first time we've had that type of atmosphere versus a gun shop or an auto place — really not our clientele. But yeah, this has been a real blessing actually to have a base of customers coming right by our store — it’s worked out wonderfully. You know, hopefully, the economy can stay somewhat strong. And you know, people continue to buy some nice looking things.”
Even though the Sun Prairie location has changed, most of the services and products offered by Skalitzky Jewelers throughout their four decades in business remains the same: Rings (including wedding bands), Citizen watches, gemstone fashion, natural crystals, diamond fashion jewelry, sterling silver and gold fashion jewelry are all very popular with Skalitzky’s customers.
“We're still offering all the gold repairs, jewelry repairs, as many watch repairs as we can — just not watch cleaning, per se like we used to do — but yeah, the inventory has all been refreshed.”
One popular part of the business is gemstone water bottles. The store offers a wide variety of gem water bottles because each gem is believed to have its own restorative or healing qualities. For example, the store sells bottles with interchangeable gem pods of emerald-infused crystal because the gem-infused water is believed to promote self-esteem.
“The last few years have been really good with color, which kind of took back seat for a long time. Yeah, of course, engagement ring business and the anniversary ring business is good,” Bill said.
One thing that has changed in the business is lab-grown diamonds.
“Probably about 50% of our engagement setters are lab-grown versus natural,” Bill said, adding the lab-grown diamond stud earrings are also popular. “So that’s changed in the last few years quite a bit because you can get a bigger [stone]. They're a lot bigger for the same prices of natural — double in size or triple in size basically, depending on what you're looking for.”
The Skalitzkys said they are looking forward to growing in the new location for another 40 years.
“I think it’s going to be really nice,” Bill said, noting that he now has a real back door from a separate parking lot for employees and deliveries, as well as natural light in his work space. “We have good landlords — the management will take care of things. I think it’s going to work out — we’re very excited about the future here. It’s going to be nice.”