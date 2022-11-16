With the holiday season just around the corner, many consumers are in search of gifts and ingredients to make their holidays special. As you shop for ingredients for the holiday feast and unique gifts for friends and family this year, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) encourages you to keep an eye out for the Something Special from Wisconsin (SSfW) logo.

The red and yellow SSfW logo is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. Products displaying the logo have at least half of the item's ingredients, production, or processing attributed to Wisconsin.

Something Special from Wisconsin

Taylor Schaefer, 75th Alice in Dairyland (above), will be featuring products from several Something Special from Wisconsin members through TV, radio interviews, blog posts, and social media starting Nov.15, 2022.