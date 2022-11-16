Taylor Schaefer, 75th Alice in Dairyland (above), will be featuring products from several Something Special from Wisconsin members through TV, radio interviews, blog posts, and social media starting Nov.15, 2022.
With the holiday season just around the corner, many consumers are in search of gifts and ingredients to make their holidays special. As you shop for ingredients for the holiday feast and unique gifts for friends and family this year, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) encourages you to keep an eye out for the Something Special from Wisconsin (SSfW) logo.
The red and yellow SSfW logo is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. Products displaying the logo have at least half of the item's ingredients, production, or processing attributed to Wisconsin.
With nearly 450 companies participating in the SSfW program, the logo can be found on everything from meats and cheeses to sweet syrups, candies, soaps, candles, lotions, art, beverages, and more.
Taylor Schaefer, 75th Alice in Dairyland, will be featuring products from several SSfW members through TV, radio interviews, blog posts, and social media starting Nov. 15. Follow the campaign by watching local media or by following Alice in Dairyland online on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the Alice in Dairyland website. View more information and all of the SSfW members at https://www.somethingspecialwi.com/
“Buying local from the Something Special from Wisconsin program is a great way to support local producers, processors, small businesses, and our state’s economy,” said Schaefer. “With these locally produced items, it’s easy to make magical moments this holiday season.”
Member businesses participating in the campaign include: Ambrosia Flame Candles, Author Corey Geiger, BannJoe Farms, Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters, Carr Valley Cheese Company, Christine's Kitchens, Confections for Any Occasion, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, CTL Foods, Cultivate Taste Tea Salon, Dalla Terra Pasta, Emmanuel's Mix, Franciscan Peacemakers, Glen Innish Farm;
Gold Coast Candy, Honey Down Farm, Jewell Hollow Woodcraft, Konopie Natural Wellness, LuAnn's Homemade Butters, Maple Valley Cooperative, Marieke Gouda, Miller Organics/Queen B, Northleaf Winery;
Oak Creek Hemp Company, Olympia Granola, Pine River Cheese Spread, Scholze Family Meats, Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, Small Legacies, Spark Spices, Sweet P's Pantry, Vital Essentials, When I Listened to a Farmer, Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, and Wollersheim Winery.
Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The Alice program is supported by several partner organizations including Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, Midwest Jewelers Association, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Beef Council.
Founded in 1983, Something Special from Wisconsin is a trademarked marketing program, which provides members with a red and yellow logo that is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. The nearly 450 participating companies receive exclusive benefits, including use of the logo, access to member-only events, educational webinars, and additional publicity through a business profile on the SSfW website.
SSfW companies must certify that at least 50% of a product's ingredients, production, or processing is from or completed in Wisconsin. Eligible companies can apply for membership or renew an existing one online at https://somethingspecialwi.com.