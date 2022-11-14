Work for Spirit of Giving, a program of Sunshine Place, is well underway to make the holiday season brighter for Sun Prairie families facing hardship. This annual program matches families in need of help with gifts and food with community members who want to help.

Relying on generous community donations and dedicated volunteers, the program will provide more than 500 families with holiday gifts for their children this year. The program has reached capacity for families to sign-up for assistance, and it is now looking for individuals or groups to sponsor these families.

Sun Prairie School Board member and Spirit of Giving volunteer Alwyn Foster flashed a grin as he delivered gifts to a recipient’s vehicle during the 2021 Spirit of Giving event at Sunshine Supper, 1632 W. Main St.

