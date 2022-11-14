Sun Prairie School Board member and Spirit of Giving volunteer Alwyn Foster flashed a grin as he delivered gifts to a recipient’s vehicle during the 2021 Spirit of Giving event at Sunshine Supper, 1632 W. Main St.
Work for Spirit of Giving, a program of Sunshine Place, is well underway to make the holiday season brighter for Sun Prairie families facing hardship. This annual program matches families in need of help with gifts and food with community members who want to help.
Relying on generous community donations and dedicated volunteers, the program will provide more than 500 families with holiday gifts for their children this year. The program has reached capacity for families to sign-up for assistance, and it is now looking for individuals or groups to sponsor these families.
Community members can sign up to sponsor families enrolled in the program when the database goes live on Nov. 16.
The database sign-up link will be posted on Sunshine Place’s website and Facebook page. Those interested in sponsoring can view the database of children’s gift wishes and choose an anonymous family to sponsor based on neighborhood school, children’s age or gender, or by number of children in the family. Sponsors then purchase items from the child’s wish list, totaling approximately $50.
Sponsor purchased, unwrapped gifts are due on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Sunshine Plaza Building at 1632 W. Main St., Sun Prairie so that volunteers can organize them for distribution. Families pre-registered for the program will pick up their gifts, as well as a box of food for a holiday meal, on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Spirit of Giving program also partners with several local churches who sponsor families and local schools who help collect food to distribute.
Program volunteers are grateful for the numerous businesses and organizations that provide support each year to help make the holidays merry for those in need.
In addition to sponsoring families, community members can help by making a donation toward food boxes and program expenses by visiting sunshineplace.org by mailing checks to Sunshine Place, with Spirit of Giving noted in the memo line, at P.O. Box 307, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.