Wisconsin had 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 3, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Another dry week allowed some farmers to wrap up their first cutting of hay, while others were well into their second cutting. Reporters across the state noted crops were starting to show signs of stress due to the drier conditions so they are hoping for rain in the coming week.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 5 percent very short, 21 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 4 percent very short, 18 percent short, 75 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.
Corn condition was 76 percent good to excellent statewide, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Soybeans emerged was 98 percent, 11 days behind last year but four days ahead of the 5-year average. Soybeans blooming was 13 percent, five days behind last year and 2 days behind the average. Soybean condition was 76 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Oats emerged was at 97 percent, over 2 weeks behind last year and 10 days behind the average. Oats headed was at 63 percent, 12 days behind last year and 3 days behind the average. Oats coloring was at 17 percent. Oat condition was 83 percent good to excellent, even with last week.
Potato condition was 91 percent good to excellent, even with last week.
Winter wheat was 97 percent headed, 8 days behind last year but 8 days ahead of the average. Winter wheat coloring was at 55 percent, 10 days behind last year and 1 day behind the average. Winter wheat condition was rated 84 percent good to excellent statewide, up three percentage points from last week.
The first cutting of alfalfa was reported at 98 percent complete, 9 days behind last year but 3 days ahead of the average. The second cutting was 43 percent complete, 1 day behind last year but 4 days ahead of the average. All hay condition was reported 79 percent good to excellent condition, down 3 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 74 percent good to excellent, down 3 percentage points from last week.