New national rankings prove something that Wisconsinites already know: Wisconsin is a great place to live and work.
Six Wisconsin cities made Livability.com’s 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list with Madison securing the top spot for the second year in a row.
“From our natural resources to our thriving culture of innovation and entrepreneurship to the people who call our state home, Wisconsin is being recognized as a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
“This is great news for Wisconsin as we continue working to expand access to high-speed internet, invest in improving our schools, fix our roads, and support small businesses and communities — all things that go toward building strong, vibrant communities that make for great places to live,” Evers added.
Besides Madison, the following cities were also top-ranked:
• Waukesha (No. 12),
• Appleton (No. 39),
• Green Bay (No. 74),
• Eau Claire (No. 78) and
• La Crosse (No. 89).
The rankings are based off data on economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care.
“Economic development is also about community building,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).
“Wisconsin has been making smart investments in our communities through programs such as WEDC’s Community Development Investment Grant, our Main Street program, the Workforce Innovation Grant program investing in local efforts to address workforce challenges and the Main Street Bounceback grants that offer $10,000 to help support businesses and nonprofits opening in formerly vacant commercial buildings," Hughes added. "These investments are paying off.”
