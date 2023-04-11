Stoney Acres Farm in Athens is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of its Stoney Pepperoni frozen pizzas sold at retail stores. The recalled product carries a mark of inspection with establishment No. 583.

Products were sold from Stoney Acres Farm, Sawmill Brewing (Merrill), Golden Harvest Market (Merrill) and at Wausau’s farmers market. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and consumer protection announced the recall April 10.

Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP)

Tags