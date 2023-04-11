Stoney Acres Farm in Athens is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of its Stoney Pepperoni frozen pizzas sold at retail stores. The recalled product carries a mark of inspection with establishment No. 583.
Products were sold from Stoney Acres Farm, Sawmill Brewing (Merrill), Golden Harvest Market (Merrill) and at Wausau’s farmers market. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and consumer protection announced the recall April 10.
This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the product was produced without the benefit of inspection.
Last November, Stoney Acres Farm Stoney Acres Farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores. This includes products purchased on or after Oct. 11, 2022 and the following products:
• Sauce Squash frozen pizza, includes mark of inspection with establishment No. 583
• Ramona the Pesto frozen pizza, includes mark of inspection with establishment No. 583
• Gluten-free Sauce Squash frozen pizza
• Gluten-free Ramona the Pesto frozen pizza.
More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at fsis.usda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it.
Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Tony Schultz, Stoney Acres Farm, at 715-432-6285.