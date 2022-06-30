Dane County is the 87th healthiest county in the country, according to a June 22, 2022 CVS Health/US News study.
The fifth annual edition ranked more than 3,200 counties nationwide, featuring data on community health, overall well-being, and health equity among others.
More than half of the top 500 healthiest counties are in the Midwest and Wisconsin has 35 top-500 counties with Ozaukee County leading the way at No. 7. Dane County was ranked 201 last year in the 2021 study. Los Alamos County in New Mexico was ranked the healthiest in the country for a third year in a row.
“Amid the growing threat of climate change, the 2022 edition incorporates new data on environmental health, and is accompanied by an analysis showing which types of natural disasters pose the greatest threats to various racial and ethnic populations,” CVS Health Enterprise Communications Manager for the Midwest Region, Charlie Rice-Minoso, said in his press release.
There are 10 categories that make up the grading scale. The categories are population health (14.2%), equity (12.23%), education (12.15%), economy (11.1%), housing (9.5%), food & nutrition (8.8%), environment (8.6%), public safety (8.5%), community vitality (7.6%) and infrastructure (7.5%). These categories consisted of 89 total metrics that were researched and analyzed in collaboration with the University of Missouri Extension Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems.
Sources of data collected came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Dane County scored 77 out of 100. The median for comparable urban, high-performing counties was 61, the median for Wisconsin counties was 63 and the U.S. median was 47.
The county scored best in infrastructure, with a score of 98. It scored high because of its community layout, transportation, commute, walkability and broadband internet access. Dane’s second-best category was population health, the heaviest weighted with a score of 87. This score comes from good access to health care, overall strong mental health and community health behaviors.
What stands out is that Dane County has fewer than 5% of residents who lack health insurance coverage, which is much lower than the 11% national median. In addition, the smoking rate is just 12.3% compared to the national median of 20%.
Consequently, factors like these show the average life expectancy for a Dane County resident to be 81.8 years compared to the national median of 77.5 years. The study also reported that 83.4% of Dane County residents are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.
“We are always trying to offer access to our residents,” said Jake King, communications and diversity strategist for the City of Sun Prairie. “We look at the needs of all communities. When you look at mental health, specifically in Madison, major non-profits like NAMI are doing more programming with us. We are constantly offering more resources.”
According to the press release, the study found that communities with lower scores in the Mental Health subcategory tend to have lower life expectancies, lower median household incomes and lower labor force participation, as well as higher rates of poverty. Dane County scored 77 in the mental health category.
However, the county could improve in other categories. Its worst score was a 38 in equity, the only category below the national median.The subcategory, educational equity, scored an abysmal 19. This score is due to a much higher gap in high school graduation rate between racial/ethnic groups among Dane County students compared to other counties. Also, a large gap was found between premature death between racial/ethnic groups.
The City of Sun Prairie has addressed equity issues over recent years, and has implemented many strategies to combat this. King provided these strategies and goals.
“It’s immensely important,” King said, referring to improving equity. “Looking at a critical lense, community schools are really structured to support kids, learning outcomes and families as well.”
The school district has focused on supporting programs that work to improve equity and equality. The district adopted equity framework, with part of it stating, “The Sun Prairie Area School District is driven by a core value in the potential of every child. We embrace the professional responsibility to interrupt systemic racism toward our black and brown children and families and to collaboratively dismantle, rebuild, and align our system for racial equity.”
They also partner with community organizations to make sure these goals are being met and improved each year.
With the support of Courageous Conversations Global Foundation, Sun Prairie has hosted community workshops discussing issues on race, equity and inclusion.
To learn more about the categories and metrics scored, visit https://www.usnews.com/news/healthiest-communities.