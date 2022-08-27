Beer drinking

The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) will host the fifth annual Downtown Fall Beer Taste — Downtown Sun Prairie’s Oktoberfest event, — on Saturday Sept. 24 from 12- 4 p.m.

 Metro Creative Connection

The event includes more than 20 Downtown Sun Prairie businesses. Participating businesses will be pouring 3oz. samples of up to two flavors of a fall beer, Oktoberfest, or cider and are encouraged to provide light snacks to event attendees.

