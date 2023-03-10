Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held the ribbon cut by Dawn LaGrange (holding scissors) on Feb. 28 at Hearts on Fire Designs, which is located in the Lois Drive Business Park at 701 Lois Drive.
Dawn LaGrange had dreams of opening her own business in Sun Prairie for years, and on Feb. 28, she realized the dream when the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors helped her cut the ribbon to open her Hearts on Fire Designs storefront at 701 Lois Drive.
“I want to thank all of you for coming out today,” said Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams to the crowd of about 30 at the chamber ribbon cutting.
“We are so excited to be here today for Dawn and Hearts on Fire grand opening,” Williams said. “This is kind of something that has been a huge passion to her. We were first introduced to Dawn last fall when she was inquiring about the chamber and she was shifting from a corporate job and photography over to something that has held a special place in her heart which was doing custom gifts for people,” Williams said
“And she really dove right into the chamber and we were able to help her,” Williams said. “An opportunity came up and we were able to help her get a grant — an ARPA Bounce Back grant — so that she could expand out into this space. And she’s just been fun to get to know and work with, and we’re really excited for you to be in this space.”
In 2020, LaGrange launched Hearts on Fire Designs out of her home and branched out to artisan and vintage malls. She provides custom made items that include 12-30 oz. hot/cold tumblers, clothing, journals, puzzles, frosted and transparent glass tumblers, towels, passport holders, awards and more at her recently expanded location, where her husband, James, does custom embroidery for the business.
“I just want to take a moment to say thank you to everyone who came tonight and who has supported this journey,” Dawn LaGrange said at the ribbon cutting.
“It really started a couple years ago when I rebranded my business and the photography was just a piece of it, but I wanted to be able to make custom anything for everybody and I was very limited with what I did,” she reacalled. “So I learned a process called sublimation and now the sky’s the limit — I can do custom gifts for weddings and seniors and businesses and everything from tumblers to shirts and more.”
LaGrange also gave credit to her family for supporting the dream to launch her new business.
“This is my passion and I’m very, very excited to be here — I owe my husband James the biggest . . .” she said, her voice getting emotional, “I could not have done this without him.”
She also said a huge reason why she wanted to leave the corporate world was to spend more time with her family, “doing the things that I love and that we love. So this is a dream come true.”
District 1 Sun Prairie Alder Steve Stocker, who attended the event representing the City of Sun Prairie along with District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy, congratulated LaGrange at the emotional ribbon cutting event.
“Dawn, on behalf of the city and Alder McIlroy who is here also, on behalf of the city we would like to welcome you to this wonderful location,” Stocker said. “I personally I love it when a person takes their passion and fills a niche in our city. So this is very unique, and I wish you all the best. Thank you very much for choosing our city and congratulations.”
Hearts on Fire booths are also located at the Best of Beloit Vintage Mall and Best of Janesville Vintage Mall.
Hours at the Sun Prairie location are Monday-Tuesday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Wednesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Photography is available by appointment only and weekend hours are coming soon.