Dawn LaGrange had dreams of opening her own business in Sun Prairie for years, and on Feb. 28, she realized the dream when the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors helped her cut the ribbon to open her Hearts on Fire Designs storefront at 701 Lois Drive.

“I want to thank all of you for coming out today,” said Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams to the crowd of about 30 at the chamber ribbon cutting.

Hearts on Fire ribbon cutting (2023)
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held the ribbon cut by Dawn LaGrange (holding scissors) on Feb. 28 at Hearts on Fire Designs, which is located in the Lois Drive Business Park at 701 Lois Drive.