Pictured (L-R): Emcee Jake Zimmerman, Lion’s Club’s Steve Pogue, American Legion & Auxiliary Post 333’s Charlene Pulham, VFW Post #9362’s Jim Farmer, the Exchange Club’s Rebecca Kittleson and the Knights of Columbus’ Paul Shepard.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce had its 2022 Winter Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sun Prairie.
Dozens of business owners and community leaders came together to enjoy a dinner and listen to an awards ceremony emceed by Jake Zimmerman. Zimmerman is a business owner, licensed agent and medicare specialist with Zimmerman Insurance Group and Physicians Mutual.
The Gala committee members that put the event together include Lee-ann Dockery, Amy Bailey, Teri Erickson, Monica Gonzalez, Tracey Gundert and Lori Ewodt.
“The Gala Committee volunteered countless hours to produce tonight’s event,” Zimmerman said.
The chamber recognized five community organizations that helped run another successful Corn Festival in August. They presented each organization with $12,000 each.
The five organizations recognized were the Sun Prairie Lions Club for parking a record number of cars, Sun Prairie American Legion & Auxiliary Post 333 for running the food stand, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9362 for operating the beer tent, the Exchange Club of Sun Prairie for selling all the corn totes and Knights of Columbus for managing the front gate and selling wristbands.
Every year, the chamber votes for the Volunteer of the Year, New Business of the Year and Business of the Year.
The chamber awarded Joe Schuch from the Bank of Sun Prairie with the 2022 Volunteer of the Year. According to the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams, Schuch accumulated the most volunteer hours this year out of all chamber members.
To meet the criteria for best new business, the business must be open for less than three years and show clear ideas of innovation and differentiation. The chamber awarded the Explore Children’s Museum as the 2022 Best New Business.
Museum Executive Director Katey Kamoku accepted the award and thanked everyone for believing in the museum’s vision: “to provide meaningful opportunities, inspire participation in purposeful play, and promote lifelong learning.”
The museum has permanent and rotating exhibits that were selected to encourage collaboration, creative thinking and hands-on learning.
“The exhibits spark curiosity around art, building and construction, literature, science exploration and large motor development,” Zimmerman said. “Many of Explore’s exhibits cannot be found at any other museum in Wisconsin.”
The final honor given to Milwaukee Tool—which recently bought Imperial Blades in the Sun Prairie Business Park—was 2022 Business of the Year. To win, the business must be established more than three years, must be making a contribution to the overall good of the community and initiates best practices in taking care of its employees. Milwaukee Tool Executive Director Chad Fryer accepted the award.
Runners-up included the Bank of Sun Prairie, Capital Bank, Firehouse Subs, the Goddard School and Mediterranean Grill.
In 2018, Milwaukee Tool bought out Imperial Blades and invested $7.5 million in its initial expansion.
“This business, although not founded in Sun Prairie, has been making a dramatic impact on our community and they have revolutionized an industry,” Zimmerman said. “Their Sun Prairie facility produces oscillating blades for the Oscillating Multi Tool. They also package North America’s largest volume of yellow caution tape.”
Zimmerman added that as employee shortages hit all industries, they were the first, along with the City of Sun Prairie, to commit financial support to launch the inaugural Greater Sun Prairie Area Job Fair.
“Milwaukee Tool stepped in to provide an entire team of employees to assist in set-up and working the beer tent and food stands at Corn Fest,” Zimmerman said. “Their investment is creating opportunities not only for their employees, but for our community and Southern Wisconsin.”