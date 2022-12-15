The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce had its 2022 Winter Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sun Prairie.

Dozens of business owners and community leaders came together to enjoy a dinner and listen to an awards ceremony emceed by Jake Zimmerman. Zimmerman is a business owner, licensed agent and medicare specialist with Zimmerman Insurance Group and Physicians Mutual.

SP Chamber Gala Corn Fest Checks
Buy Now

Pictured (L-R): Emcee Jake Zimmerman, Lion’s Club’s Steve Pogue, American Legion & Auxiliary Post 333’s Charlene Pulham, VFW Post #9362’s Jim Farmer, the Exchange Club’s Rebecca Kittleson and the Knights of Columbus’ Paul Shepard.
SP Chamber Gala Joe Schuch
Buy Now

Joe Schuch won the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award.
Katey Kamoku and Christina Williams
Buy Now

Executive Director of the Explore Children’s Museum Katey Kamoku (left) receiving the award for 2022 Best New Business from Sun Prairie Chamber Executive Director Christina Williams (right).
Christina Williams and Chad Fryer.
Buy Now

Christina Williams (left) presents Milwaukee Tool Director of Operations Chad Fryer as the 2022 Business of the Year on behalf of Milwaukee Tool.

Tags