The City of Sun Prairie will join Madison Metro’s Bus Rapid Transit system in 2023, thanks to action by the Sun Prairie City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to approve the final memorandum of understanding with Metro.
In taking the final action, the council also approved paratransit service in the city using Madison Metro drivers and personnel.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker, who asked for the agreement to be tabled until city staff could provide a final update on the ability of Metro to service Sun Prairie’s demand for paratransit, said City Transit Planner Alexander Brown answered his questions. Brown even told the council that if the council wanted to completely escape the contract, the city could give six months’ notice and terminate it.
Brown said the agreement allows for a soft launch of the service on June 11, but that routes could be adjusted as needed. He said Metro has been quick to adjust routes, and used Sun Prairie’s two-month-old Route 23 adjustment as an example.
The introduction of BRT represents the most significant change to public transportation in the Madison region in over 30 years. To operate successfully, local buses must be able to meet the BRT bus every hour. To ensure a successful launch in Summer 2023, Metro Transit and the Sun Prairie Transit Commission endorsed two routes to handle any unexpected traffic patterns.
The routes ensure traffic congestion will not interfere with either local bus meeting the BRT bus at the Park and Ride on time, at every hour. Brown said routes begin and end at the City Park and Ride near the intersection of O’Keeffe Avenue and Reiner Road.
The larger ‘W’ route loops through the city using the streets of Main, Bristol, Grand, O’Keeffe and Windsor, stopping within walking distance of West and East high schools, downtown Sun Prairie, Central Heights Middle School, Smith’s Crossing Town Center, Prairie Lakes, Windsor Street businesses and more.
The smaller S route sticks with Main Street, Highway 151, Windsor, Bristol, O’Keeffe and Grand.
Both would replace the existing Route 23 serving Sun Prairie when Bus Rapid Transit service begins in 2024. City staff recommended construction of required bus stops, a bus recharging station at the city Park and Ride lot, and adding other Metro infrastructure during 2023.
For $3.25, pre-approved passengers would be able to ride paratransit to specific destinations in the Madison area, including University Hospital, the State Capitol and more. The passenger categories include those able to always make it to a Metro bus stop, sometimes make it to a Metro bus stop but can’t due to a disability or weather, and those never able to make it to a bus stop because of a disability or other medical condition.
If the local service’s operation leaves a sufficient timing cushion after a period time of operation, Metro and city staff could examine the possibility of extending the route at that time.
Funding for the Bus Rapid Transit Route and the two local service routes are financially equivalent to the financial commitment that currently funds the Madison Metro Route 23 and the Shared-Ride Taxi service. The 2023 city budget already accounts for a transition from the Shared-Ride Taxi to full Metro Transit Service.
However, in order to provide local service — including paratransit service to riders unable to reach a city Metro bus stop — the council had to approve a memorandum of understanding, which was delayed in December by the council.
Guyant quoting King: ‘What can I do?’
The occasion was not lost on former District 4 Alder Al Guyant, who attended the meeting to thank city staff and alders for their hard work in finalizing the BRT, which will provide bus service to the far west side of Madison as well as two circulator routes in the City of Sun Prairie.
“I know it’s a big deal,” Guyant told the council. He connected the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the council’s approval, as well as his decision to become the Transit Commission chair. He said he saw the opportunity to bring Metro bus service to Sun Prairie as the answer to King’s question, “What can I do?”
“You’re making it possible,” Guyant said, “and I have goose bumps that we’re getting it done.”
In extending his thanks to city staff, Guyant also included the city’s previous Transportation Planner, Philip Gritzmacher Jr., who has since gone to work for the City of Madison.
“Good intentions are not enough,” Guyant told the council. “You’ve got to get tough and keep going.”
Guyant also told the council he plans to resign as chair of the Transit Commission, but remain a commissioner, and nominate District 4 Alder Tina Bohling as his successor.
“This is a big deal folks and thank you very much,” Guyant said, adding that he was very emotional about the final approval.
After the council took the final vote, Stocker had one more piece of advice for Guyant.
“Now,” Stocker said, “you can cry, Al.”
Parks planning, electrical service contract OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, alders approved a contract with Parkitecture + Planning for work to be done in three Sun Prairie parks.
According to a report to alders from SPPRF Director Kristin Grissom, in September 2022, the commission approved RFP#22-PRF34 to solicit proposals for master planning services for West Prairie Village/Colorado Commons Park and Town Hall Crossing Park and PRF#22-PRF36 for electrical engineering services for the Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex lighting project.
Both RFPs were posted on the city’s website as well as VendorNet and DemandStar from Sept. 23-Oct. 21.
The park master planning projects were included in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan and currently has $45,000 budgeted for their completion. The pickleball lighting design project was included in the 2023 CIP and is included as part of the $75,000 overall project budget.
Using a team of four city staffers and the SPPRF Commission Chair, Parkitecture + Planning, LLC of Madison scored the highest overall with a total cost of $32,185. The City of Sun Prairie has worked with Parkitecture + Planning several other projects and has been extremely satisfied with their work.
Alders approved the contract as part of the council’s Consent Agenda without any discussion.