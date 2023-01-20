Sun Prairie's combined transit route map

The S and W routes would serve most areas in Sun Prairie within a mile walk of a route stop, including the Sun Prairie Business Park, Downtown Sun Prairie, Prairie Lakes and both Sun Prairie East and West high schools. Some areas (see map) would receive buses 3 times per hours each day.

 Madison Metro/City of Sun Prairie

The City of Sun Prairie will join Madison Metro’s Bus Rapid Transit system in 2023, thanks to action by the Sun Prairie City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to approve the final memorandum of understanding with Metro.

In taking the final action, the council also approved paratransit service in the city using Madison Metro drivers and personnel.

