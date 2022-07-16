The Sun Prairie FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) traveled to the National Leadership Conference that was held June 29–July 2 in Chicago, IL. Participants from across the United States and abroad attended this exciting conference to enhance their business skills, expand their networks, and participate in more than 70 business and business-related competitive events.
Sun Prairie High School had the following FBLA students compete at the national level in their corresponding events:
● Yashneil Randhawa and Grant Schrader — Social Media Strategies;
● Nathan Parrish — Spreadsheet Applications;
● Guru Shreyas Potta – Accounting I; and
● Prisha Poddar represented Wisconsin as the 2022-23 Wisconsin State Treasurer Officer at the conference.
Two students from Sun Prairie High School received national recognition at the FBLA Awards of Excellence Program on July 2.
Yashneil Randhawa and Grant Schrader competed in the Social Media Strategies event and earned 10th place. Participants were tasked with developing a social media campaign that raises awareness and sales at a local restaurant using multiple social media platforms. Participating students presented their plan to a panel of judges for preliminaries and then to a large room of spectators for finals.
“These students make me so proud! They all worked very hard throughout the year and they have gained great skills and knowledge through their FBLA experiences.” said Gina Holmes, FBLA Adviser and Sun Prairie High School Business Teacher.
“It was awesome getting to explore Chicago with the group. The most valuable thing I got from this trip as FBLA is more tha a club, it is a family. I also think the trip was a great way to experience how important connecting with people can lead to many great things.” said Nathan Parrish, FBLA Senior and Sun Prairie FBLA Vice President.
“NLC 2022 was a great way to spend a week! I met a ton of great people. Being outgoing is not one of my strong suits so I had to go out of my comfort zone. Doing so has taught me a lot and will help me to succeed in business later in life. Competition is my favorite part of FBLA and has showed that everything comes together no matter how messy it may be in the moment.” said Grand Schrader, FBLA senior at SPHS.
“FBLA has always felt like family, and I couldn’t script a better senior year than serving as a co-president and competing as a finalist nationally. Not only was it fun to explore the city of Chicago and network with members across the country, bu the doors and opportunities FBLA has opened for me will always mean more to me than anything else. I can honestly say I am a competitor, employee, friend, and person I am because of what FBLA made me.” said Yashneil Randhawa, FBLA Senior and Sun Prairie FBLA Co-President.
“Amazing would be an understatement to describe my NLC experience. Even though I didn’t compete, being a state officer was a thrilling experience. From networking to representing Wiscsonsin at sessions to competing in the open event, the conference was a tiring but fun experience. I connected with chapter mates and they have made me a better person. I’m going to miss everyone so much next year!” said Prisha Poddar, FBLA Junior and WI FBLA Treasurer.
The students and advisers from Sun Prairie explored Chicago visiting the SkyDeck, enjoying a Sunset Cruise, experiencing the Centennial Wheel on Navy Pier, taking in the Architectural Boat Tour, and eating at many wonderful Chicago restaurants!
The National Leadership Conference is sponsored by FBLA-PBL that recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas.
For many students, the competitive events are the capstone activity of their academic careers. In addition to competitions, students immersed themselves in interactive workshops, visited an information-packed exhibit hall, and heard from motivational speakers on a broad range of business topics.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. is a nonprofit 501©(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in over 6,500 active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide; learn more online at fbla-pbl.org.