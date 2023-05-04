Managing editor Chris Mertes won an honorable mention award for this photo of Chesapeake Bay Retriever cousins by breeding Zara (brown unicorn), age 8, and Nalu, age 2.5 years old, who posed for photos at a special backdrop set up for pooches at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market during Dog Day at the Market on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The two are regular mascots at Ship Shape Pet Grooming in Lodi. Special dog prizes, representatives from Badger Kennel Club and Brown Paw Rescue, vendor sales and even a free watering area for dogs were also featured at the market.
Members of the Sun Prairie FFA (above) were among the youth groups with a display when the Sun Prairie Farmers Market hosted Youth in Agriculture Day on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Two 4-H groups were on hand along with representatives from Brooks Tractor (sponsor of the event in 2022 and 2023) and Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue.
Children of all ages enjoyed a machine that cranked out sudsy bubbles during Kids Day at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market last July. In addition to giant Jenga and bubbles, kids could also look inside a real fire truck, play with items from Sun Prairie’s Explore Children’s Museum and get a free balloon animal from Funny Faces Entertainment.
The weather is warning, so the 2023 Outdoor Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 6 and will run Saturdays from May through October from 7 a.m. to noon in Downtown Sun Prairie.
The 2023 version of the Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market features a fantastic lineup of local farmers, artisan food producers, and makers from the surrounding local area.
"These vendors have dedicated an enormous amount of time and effort to bring our community the highest quality products around," remarked Sun Prairie Farmers Market Manager Sara Wells.
Activities to kick off Opening Day include:
• The Sun Prairie Public Library Dream Bus will be arriving at the Farmers Market from 7 – 8:30 a.m.
• Live Music provided by Marta Hansen from 10 a.m. to noon.
• The non-profit community booth will be staffed by Smith’s Crossing Community Garden
• A live broadcast from the Sun Prairie Media Center.
In addition, several Downtown Sun Prairie businesses will open during market hours and hosting specials for market goers.
During the 2023 market season, shoppers can expect a variety of monthly community events, live music, and fun for the entire family.
Special events for 2023 include:
May 20 -- Bike to the Market Day.
June 3 -- Dairy Day, celebrating June Dairy Month.
July 8 -- Kids Day.
August 5 -- Dog Days. Last year the Sun Prairie Star photographed two costumed dogs at the market; the photo earned an Honorable Mention award in the 2023 Wisconsin Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper contest.
September 9 -- Youth in Agriculture Day.
October 28 -- Halloween at the Market.
Vendors for the 2023 season include:
5th Dimension Knives, Acres Woodworks, Aloha Sustained Agriculture -Rowley Creek Farm, Ann in a Jam, LLC, Baars Bars Soap Co LLC, Beans 'n Cream, Bri' Fresh Bakes, Burr Oak Gardens, LLC, Calico Confections, Columbus Discovery Orchard, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, LLC;
Crumb en Croute LLC, Dapper Dog Provisions LLC, Doug Jenks Honey, Emerald Meadows Family Farm, Farmer John’s Cheese, Frank's Fruit Trees, Gallop Away Shop, Good Closet Clothing Company, Gram and Gramp's Everbearing Strawberries, Green Box LLC, Hermsdorf Farms, Kettle Korn By Matty LLC, Great Harvest Bread Company, Hemp Have Farms LLC;
Follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for more information on events, weekly updates and changes or visit www.sunprairiemarket.com. The 2023 outdoor market is scheduled to run from May 6 to Oct. 28 and all markets will be located on Market Street and around Cannery Square Park in downtown Sun Prairie.