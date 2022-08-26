The Sun Prairie Farmers Market presents its 2nd Annual Dog Days Market from 7 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 27 in downtown Sun Prairie's Cannery Square.
The Sun Prairie Farmers Market invites the public to bring dogs to the market on Saturday, Aug. 27 for its 2nd Annual Dog Days Market from 7 a.m.-noon in downtown Sun Prairie's Cannery Square.
SPFM Manager Sarah Wells said attendees should put their well-behaved pups on a short leash and bring them to check out the Sun Prairie Farmers Market.
Special dog-themed events at the Aug. 27 market in downtown Sun Prairie's Cannery Square include:
• Best Dressed Dog Contest (stop by the Information Booth to have your dressed dog’s photo taken for the contest);
• Doggy Photo Booth in Cannery Square Park;
• Register for raffle prizes at the SPFM Information Booth
• Some market vendors will feature some special items for your pup!
• Stop by to visit with the folks and pups from Badger Kennel Club and Brown Paws Rescue
Wells asks dog owners to please use a short lead for your dog rather than a retractable lead.
Need more information about the SPFM? Check out the market's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SunPrairieFarmersMarket.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.