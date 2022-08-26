The Sun Prairie Farmers Market invites the public to bring dogs to the market on Saturday, Aug. 27 for its 2nd Annual Dog Days Market from 7 a.m.-noon in downtown Sun Prairie's Cannery Square.

SPFM Manager Sarah Wells said attendees should put their well-behaved pups on a short leash and bring them to check out the Sun Prairie Farmers Market.

Dog Days Market

