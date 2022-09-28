2022 State Capitol Christmas Ornament

The 2022 State Capitol Ornament features the State Capitol with its majestic dome, the array of vendors lining the sidewalks of the Capitol Square, and a sampling of the Wisconsin grown produce offered each Saturday at the Dane County Farmers Market, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The 2022 Capitol Ornament, inspired by the Dane County Farmers Market on the Capitol Square, is being unveiled to coincide with its 50th Anniversary.

The largest producers-only markets in the nation, the Dane County Farmers Market was first held on Sept. 30, 1972. The beloved downtown Madison tradition will celebrate its half century on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

