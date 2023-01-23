Jiffy Lube, an automotive maintenance provider for more than 40 years, recently announced its new Sun Prairie location will open on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The new location is owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, and offers a wide range of automotive services including tires, brakes, battery service and alignments as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change. The store is located at 610 Spring St. near Menards and Chase Bank.

Jiffy Lube Sun Prairie

