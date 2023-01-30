SPPD logo

Sun Prairie Police arrested and jailed a 23-year-old Sun Prairie man on Jan. 29 after police found five hollow-point bullets and a laser scope for a firearm in his vehicle.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said an officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of West Main Street and South Walker Way for having no license plates at 7:22 p.m.

Snowy streets
Buy Now

A seven-inch snowfall on Jan. 28 means that Sun Prairie Police Department officers must pay attention to vehicles parked illegally on city streets (like the intersection of Columbus Street and East Main Street, above) though the end of March.

Tags