Sun Prairie Police arrested and jailed a 23-year-old Sun Prairie man on Jan. 29 after police found five hollow-point bullets and a laser scope for a firearm in his vehicle.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said an officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of West Main Street and South Walker Way for having no license plates at 7:22 p.m.
The officer who conducted the stop detected an odor of marijuana emanating from within the vehicle.
Cox said a police search of the vehicle located used marijuana joints as well as five hollow-point rounds and a laser sight for a firearm.
The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Freeman DeAndre of Sun Prairie, received a citation for operating after suspension and a warning for non-registration of the motor vehicle.
Police also arrested Brett Morgan, 23, of Sun Prairie for a probation violation/parole officer hold because of the ammunition and laser sight being found in the vehicle, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Two state departments give ID theft prevention tips
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) are teaming up during Identity Theft Awareness Week to encourage the public to keep their documents and data safe.
Follow these tips to protect your identity this tax season:
Never store your SSN on any device that may be vulnerable to data thieves or viruses.
• File your taxes as early as possible so identity thieves don’t have a chance to do it first. This also grants you more time to resolve any issues before returns are due on Tax Day, which is April 18, 2023.
• Use a mailbox lock or consider having your mail sent to a Post Office Box to prevent anyone from stealing your personal information via mail.
• Use a shredder or similar method to dispose of unneeded documents containing personal information such as your SSN or IRS account number.
• Sign up for federal and state Identity Protection Personal Identification Numbers (IP PINs) with the IRS and DOR to add an extra layer of security to your tax filings.
Police seize marijuana, handgun, money from vehicle
Police attempting to stop a vehicle Jan. 26 spotted the vehicle later and apprehended three of five males to be charged as adults who were inside of the car, according to Cox.
At 4:27 p.m., officers spotted the vehicle near the intersection of West Main and O’Keeffe avenues. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the vehicle’s driver left the area at a high rate of speed and SPPD elected not to pursue them.
Officers spotted the same vehicle later the same day near Grand Avenue, pulled the vehicle over and five subjects ran from the vehicle.
Cox said police were able to apprehend three of the five males.
A stolen handgun was recovered in the vehicle; more than 150 grams of marijuana were seized as well as an undisclosed amount of currency, Cox said, declining to name the make and model of the handgun.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Sirmarion Moore, 17, of Sun Prairie for resisting or obstructing an officer; Anthony Burton, 17, of Madison, also charged with resisting/obstructing an officer; and, Treveon Dillard, 18, of Sun Prairie charged with fleeing/eluding an officer, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
All three were transported to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed and charged as adults, according to Cox.
Snowfall renews attention to winter parking scofflaws
The SPPD handled seven street parking calls according to a quick check of the department’s dispatch summary documents issued from Jan. 26-30, despite the fact that roughly seven inches of snow accumulated in the Sun Prairie area on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Frequently, dealing with cars that are illegally parked on city streets translates to citations and vehicles being towed at the owner’s expense, especially during a snow emergency or when plows need to clear the streets of large amounts of snow.
From Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m. Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.
The list of city snow routes, along with essential winter parking info, can be found here: www.cityofsunprairie.com/531/Snow-Ice---Winter-Parking-Info.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes