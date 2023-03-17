ABOVE: The vacant corner lot at Windsor Street and Grand Avenue will be the home of Sun Prairie’s third Starbucks location, if the Sun Prairie City Council approves a precise implementation plan request backed March 14 by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission. BELOW: Anytime Fitness will occupy 6,133 sq. ft. of a three-tenant commercial building to be constructed on an empty lot at the corner of Windsor Street, Thompson Road and Montana Avenue, if the Sun Prairie City Council approves its application.
Sun Prairie's former Market Street Diner, located at 110 Market St. in downtown Sun Prairie, will become home to a Dave's Guitar Shop. The LaCrosse-based chain of guitar and drum shop, which has several locations in Wisconsin, is expected to open in late summer if the Sun Prairie City Council approves its application for change of use in the former diner.
Cousins Subs plans to begin construction on May 22 on its 2,080 sq. ft. location just off Schneider Road in the Pumpkin Patch development if the Sun Prairie City Council approves its precise implementation plan request.
City of Sun Prairie
Prairie Ridge Health will construct a 20,000 sq. ft. clinic as the first phase of what could be a 76,000 sq. ft. facility at 2365 W. Main St.
