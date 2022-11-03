A Pumpkin Patch pet and car wash, eight commercial lots in West Prairie Village, an East Main senior and workforce housing development and two planning-related requests from the City of Sun Prairie are among items scheduled for Sun Prairie Plan Commission discussion on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
City Planning Director Josh Clements said these agenda items are scheduled for commission discussion:
Car/Pet Wash in Pumpkin Patch — The commission will consider requests by Peak Car Wash for approval of a Certified Survey Map (CSM) to split Lot 1 of CSM 15915 in the Pumpkin Patch Shopping District, located south of Spice Lane and east of Schneider Road, into two parcels; and, a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow construction of a car washing and pet washing facility at the site.
Commercial lots in West Prairie Village — Prairie Development Ltd. is seeking city approval of Preliminary and Final Plats for West Prairie Village Main Street South Addition Lot 1 to be split into eight commercial lots, located at the southeast corner of Grand Avenue and West Main Street.
East Main Street Concept Plan — The commission will consider a Concept Plan review request from Northpointe Development II Corporation. The Concept Plan includes a 75-unit affordable senior and workforce housing project, a commercial building, and an outdoor recreation space at 1050 E. Main Street.
CSM request — Commissioners will consider a request by RJ Main Street LLC for review a one-lot CSM to combine three lots located at the southwest corner of W. Main Street and Bristol Street and dedicate additional right-of-way on Lane Street.
City requests — The commission will conduct two public hearings to consider requests from the city:
• Seeking approval of an amendment to the Official Zoning Ordinance to amend Chapter 17.24.030 (R), Residential Bulk Standards, to remove the covered parking requirement for multi-family residential land uses; and
• Seeking approval of an amendment to the Official Subdivision Ordinance to amend Chapter 16.24.010, Land Divisions by Certified Survey, regarding staff review process for Minor Land Divisions.
More information
The Nov. 8 meeting, set to begin at 7 p.m. inside the Council Chambers in the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St., will be conducted in a hybrid setting with in-person and virtual attendees. Register public comment by using this link: https://cityofsunprairie.com/Comments/PlanCommission . The portal will close for public comment at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. All comments will be included for the commission’s consideration during the meeting.
More information about the Nov. 8 Sun Prairie Plan Commission agenda items may be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division by phone at 608-825-1107.